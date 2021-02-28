Similar to the first game, Bravely Default II returns with the Job system which gives players complete control over their character. You can select from more than 20 jobs in the game with different combinations. In this Bravely Default 2 Best Jobs guide, we will tell you about all these jobs.

Bravely Default 2 Best Jobs

Jobs essentially serve as character classes in the game, each with their unique abilities and playstyles.

The different Jobs you can choose from in Bravely Default 2 are given below, categorized by the chapters you’ll unlock them in:

Chapter 1

In Chapter 1 you can choose from the following Jobs:

Freelancer, Vanguard, Black Mage, White Mage, Monk, Bard, Beastmaster, Thief, Gambler, and Berserker.

Chapter 2

In Chapter 2 you will find the Following Jobs:

Red Mage, Ranger, Shieldmaster, and Pictomancer

Chapter 3

In Chapter 3 you will find the following Jobs:

Dragoon, Spiritmaster, Swordmaster, Oracle, and Salve-Maker.

Chapter 4

In Chapter 4 you will find the following Jobs:

Hellblade, Phantom, Arcanist, and Bastion

End Game

In End Game, you will find the Bravebearer Job.

Now that you know about the Jobs available let’s talk about the Best Jobs in BD 2.

Best Jobs

Monk

Monk is a class you have access to from early on and it is one of the best Jobs in Bravely Default 2. The Monk is very strong from the moment you get it and remains so until the end.

It has the Bare-Knuckle Brawler skill, which gets available from early on and maximizes aim by 30% and physical attack damage by 80% with fists. Later on, you can also use it as the Side Job for moves like Pressure Points and Flames of War.

Freelancer

This is the starting class in the game, and while it may not be immediately powerful, it has its uses.

You should have a character as a Freelancer in the game since it can help in boosting JP with its JP Boost abilities. This will help you in maxing out other jobs. Plus, the Examine ability is really useful and available from the beginning.

White Mage

This Job is available from the early stages of the game and very beneficial as well. This a great healer which you can use for the allies as well.

You need to have a White Mage in your party to heal and buff your allies. You can also add another character in your party with White Mage as a Sub Job to help heal.

This will also help the Spiritmaster Job in the game, which is also a part of our best Jobs in Bravely Default II.

Thief

This Job may not look like much useful at the start since it takes some time to level up. But once it leveled up, this is one of the best jobs in the game. This Job makes it possible for you to steal useful items even from the stronger enemies.

The Godspeed Strike ability is unlocked at level 9, which causes a stronger physical attack with a high damage value as well.

This also makes it possible to deal the same damage after few turns. But it uses about 95 MP and thieves don’t have much MP. If you add a healer as well, the Thief will be a very useful Job in Bravely Default II.

Spiritmaster

After you have gone through the early stages of the game, you have to mix up abilities unlocked by reaching the max level of Spritmaster with the White Mage abilities.

Now the Spiritmaster will let you summon Spirits that can help your party heal and buff your allies by casting spells. Spiritmaster is one of the best Jobs for healing in the latter part of the game.

Hellblade

This is one of the best Jobs you can experience in Bravely Default 2. You have to level this up and it will really help you in your gameplay. The Hellblade Job has the ability to learn and target the weaknesses of the enemies for dealing more damage.

You can use attacks like the Minus Strike command. You can take the enemy max HP and minus it from the current HP by just using one BP.

The most important thing you need to learn is the Surpassing Power ability which will allow you to go past the 9999 damage cap.

Best Side Jobs and Combinations

You can combine the Black Mage with the Red Mage. This combination will maximize the magic. You can combine both the Jobs and it will be very beneficial for you. You can also combine Red Mage with other Magic Focused Job Oracle.

You can try the combination of Monk with other Jobs like Berserker and Swordmaster. As we have mentioned in our best jobs as well, Monk is a quite powerful job by itself.

So, when you combine Monk with a high-strength stat job, you get something incredible! You can try the combination of Monk and Berserker or Monk and Swordmaster.

You can also try the combination of Thief with either Phantom or Ranger. If you combine Thief with Ranger it works as an excellent Sub Job. The same is the case with Phantom. Phantom Thief can also work as Sub Job and the speed of Phantom will use in dealing with critical damage.

You can also try the option of combing the Oracle and Offensive Mages The moonlighting ability is unlocked upon reaching level 12, which makes it transfer the weapons aptitudes and stats of the current Sub Job to Oracle