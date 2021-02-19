Konami Reportedly Outsourcing Silent Hill, Castlevania, Metal Gear Solid Projects

There have been lots of rumors in the past few years about Konami remastering (or remaking) its old classics. Silent Hill and Metal Gear Solid have particularly both been mentioned several times already. It appears that all of those rumors, now adding Castlevania as well, were true to some degree.

According to a report by VGC earlier today, anonymous sources have confirmed that Konami has indeed been trying to work on Silent Hill, Castlevania, and Metal Gear Solid projects but not internally. The Japanese publisher has instead been trying to hand over each project to external developers.

There are apparently two Silent Hill projects in the pipelines, one of them being the long-rumored Silent Hill remake. Bloober Team, the developer of The Medium, is believed to be helming one of those two projects for over a year now and which will reportedly be announced in the summers as “a departure” from past Silent Hill games in the franchise.

Konami is also said to have approached Supermassive Games at one point, the developer of The Dark Pictures Anthology, to reboot the original Silent Hill but which yielded no response.

It should be noted that a couple of weeks back, Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka confirmed that his “next project will be revealed sometime around summer” and will be what “fans have been hoping to hear about.” Yamaoka composed the soundtracks of the first three mainline installments in the Silent Hill franchise as well as various other latter entries.

As for Castlevania and Metal Gear Solid, Konami apparently “has plans” to bring those franchises back “but any potential releases are still years away.” That may suggest the publisher to have finally pinned down an external developer but at present, is nothing short of grasping at straws.