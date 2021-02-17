Call Of Duty 2021 Allegedly Set In WW2 With “Guerrilla-Like Warfare”

The new and upcoming Call of Duty 2021 will allegedly be another installment in the franchise to take place in the past.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, well-known leaker Tom Henderson stated that developer Sledgehammer Games will be helming Call of Duty 2021 and which will be set during the World War 2 period. It should be noted that other leakers have previously suggested the setting to be in the 1950s, perhaps around the Vietnam War in 1955. Either way, the new game looks to be returning to the historical front.

What I've heard so far with CoD 2021; – SHGames

– Gritty and likely going to be controversial like MW

– Boots on the ground

– Guerrilla-like Warfare

– Warzone integration — Tom Henderson (@_TomHenderson_) February 17, 2021

Call of Duty 2021 has also been said to be boots on the ground, meaning that there will not be any advanced movement mechanics like double-jumping or wall-running. The gameplay will apparently be “gritty” and with “guerrilla-like warfare” which may as well be referencing the single-player because a Call of Duty game with stealthy multiplayer would be pretty unlikely.

Furthermore, Sledgehammer Games will be integrating Call of Duty 2021 with Warzone which should not come as a surprise. The recent Black Ops Cold War was similarly integrated with Warzone a couple of months after release and publisher Activision has already affirmed a long-term plan to keep supporting Warzone with all upcoming Call of Duty releases.

Something noteworthy is that Call of Duty: Guerrilla Warfare has been rumored to be the title of the game, which gives more credit to the aforementioned claims about guerilla-like combat. That however would perhaps be more suited to the Vietnam War instead of World War 2.

Sledgehammer Games will probably announce Call of Duty 2021 somewhere in the next quarter with a release around the holiday season. The developer was originally working alongside Raven Software on Black Ops Cold War before Sledgehammer Games was reportedly removed due to creative differences. That brought in Treyarch into the picture.