Xbox Series X Might Be Doubling Frame-Rates For Its Backwards Compatible Games Next Week

Microsoft has been rumored to be finally ready to boost the performance metrics of backwards compatible games on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

According to a post on Reddit earlier today, a now deleted tweet by Spanish YouTuber ElAnalistaDeBits teased Microsoft to be making a special announcement next week that will make a lot of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S owners happy. The YouTube channel in question mostly does performance comparisons of games between platforms. That special announcement of Microsoft hence should be technology-related and is further believed to be about improving backwards compatibility support on the new Xbox Series consoles.

Microsoft announced last year that a new technology in the works will potentially double the frame-rates of backwards compatible games on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S for a more immersive and smoother experience.

“The backward compatibility team has developed new methods for effectively doubling the framerate on select titles,” Microsoft said then. “While not applicable for many titles due to the game’s original physics or animations, these new techniques the team has developed can push game engines to render more quickly for a buttery smooth experience beyond what the original game might have delivered due to the capabilities of the hardware.”

The rumor patrol has come to believe that Microsoft will finally be announcing the frame-rate-doubling update next week on February 17, 2021. Even if that update covers select games, hundreds of backwards compatible games which are locked at 30 frames per second will automatically be unlocked to 60 frames per second without any developer input.

Microsoft has already demonstrated how this new method helped Fallout 4 double its frame-rates from 30 to 60 frames per second on Xbox Series S.