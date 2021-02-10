New Black Ops Operator May Be Long-Time Zombies Character

A recent leak about upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War content has given us a hint that a longtime Zombies character, Samantha Maxis, may be joining as the newest Black Ops operator in the game’s normal multiplayer. If the leak is right, she’ll be arriving in Season 2.

Samantha Maxis is one of the multiple different characters that has been involved in the fight against hordes of Nazi undead for the entirety of Treyarch’s numerous Zombies storylines. While originally an antagonist in the storyline, Maxis appears to now have undergone a change of heart that causes her to team up with the characters.

The leaker who is responsible for bringing us this possible information is a Twitter user who goes by the name of @TailsDoll711, who datamined the source code for Black Ops Cold War in order to figure out the identity of the new Black Ops operator.

Along with Maxis’s identity as the newest operator, TailsDoll also revealed a large amount of other information about Season 2, including upcoming weapons and a number of special cosmetic bundles that will become available. Of course, none of this has been officially confirmed yet, so things may be subject to change.

As an Operator in the game, Samantha Maxis will likely be coming with a special cosmetic outfit, specifically a reactive camo suit that changes as players rack up kills during games. She’ll also be usable both in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Call of Duty: Warzone.

We’ll be able to play with Samantha Maxis as the new Black Ops operator when the new season begins on February 24, but in the meantime if you want to see all of the new weapons and cosmetics for yourself, you can follow this link to see TailsDoll’s Twitter, or just wait a few weeks if you’re patient.