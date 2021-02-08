Sony Santa Monica Working on A New Unannounced Game

The world of video games is full of super popular names that have defined the industry as a whole. Sony Santa Monica is one of those names. The God of War studio is currently working on the sequel to the 2017 Game of the Year right now, making it a comeback worth mentioning. However, this isn’t their only project. According to the studio’s most recent listings, Sony Santa Monica is working on yet another new game, unannounced for the time being.

As with all relevant job listings, the new Sony Santa Monica ones are cryptic. They speak of a new “unannounced title”. We know for a fact that this can’t be God of War Ragnarok, as it its announcement came earlier last year. A post the studio made on Linkedin reads:

We’re looking for an industry veteran with a world-class vision for animation to join our team as the Animation Director for a new unannounced title!

So, with that in mind, what do we know about this new Sony Santa Monica game? There are a couple of things we can make clear through the listings. First, it will be of such high quality as God of War, since listings use tags like “cinematics”, “special effects” and “large-scale”. In addition, there are a few openings for destruction and “breakables” experts. This reminds us of what Hitman 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 boast as the next level of world destruction.

It might be a while before we know what Sony Santa Monica is working on right now. However, this does come with some reassurance that God of War must be at its late stages of development. In any other case, the team would be fully on to it.

At least, we can hope that much. With Playstation 5 marking its first months after release, all new exclusives are more than welcome. The release date of God of War Ragnarok will most possibly not be this year. For what it’s worth, we’ll be hoping for a surprise announcement.