Genshin Impact 1.3 brings to you another Elite Boss fight. This time you’ll be facing a giant reptile called the Primo Geovishap. This Genshin Impact Primo Geovishap Elite Boss guide gives detail on how you can unlock the Boss and defeat it to claim your rewards.

Genshin Impact Primo Geovishap Elite Boss

Note: It’s recommended to use shields in this boss fight.

How to unlock the Boss Fight

Unlocking Primo Geovishap boss encounter is far easier than defeating him.

What makes this boss special is the fact that it has its own quest, unlike other bosses in Genshin Impact. Simply head to the Childe boss location; the center of Golden House and Liyue Harbor.

Once at the location, you’ll come across a character who’ll tell you about few mishaps in the Tianqiu Valley.

The character then gives you a location to head over to. The location is a cavern guarded by the Geovishap Hatchlings and inside the cavern is the Primo Geovishap himself.

How to defeat the Primo Geovishap

Here comes the hard part. Defeating Promo Geovishap isn’t easy as it takes a lot of countering to finally reach a point where you can defeat it.

Primo Geovishap uses slow ground type attacks and an elemental-infused breath. Both moves being easily avoidable by moving aside or jumping to the other side.

However, there’s one attack of Geovishap which you can’t dodge nor avoid.

The move itself is called the Primordial Shower, where the boss throws a pulse of elemental damage that may include Cryo, Hydro, Pyro, or Electro.

Since you can’t avoid or dodge this attack, you must have a character who possesses an elemental shield and if the shield possesses the same elements as the Primordial Shower, it deals maximum damage.

To sum things up, you need a character with a good elemental shield for Primordial shower and you must know how to dodge and avoid the boss’s other attacks. Once you’ve mastered these small details, you’ll end up winning the boss fight.

Once you’ve defeated the boss, spend 40 Resin to claim your rewards. The rewards are mainly boss droppings such as Character Ascension materials and Juvenile Jade.