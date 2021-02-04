Aspyr Media Is Handling KOTOR Remake, Says Jason Schreier

Acclaimed former Kotaku writer Jason Schreier has just let slip that apparently, Aspyr Media will be handling the upcoming KOTOR remake that was hinted at back in 2020. While nothing is officially confirmed, Aspyr did claim they were working on a triple-A $70 million title. Aspyr has previously worked on various Star Wars ports.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is seen as one of the games that put BioWare on the map as a development studio. Taking place thousands of years before the films, the game puts you in control of a soldier of the Republic who must defeat Darth Malak and his Sith Empire.

The game won critical acclaim and even its sequel, despite being incomplete, has also retained a great deal of popularity. In 2011, BioWare capitalized on the series’ popularity with Star Wars: The Old Republic, which took place 500 years after the events of the two games and deals with the Republic once again at war with a new Sith Empire that had previously been responsible for Malak and Revan’s invasion.

The KOTOR remake, according to some information, will be less of a remake and more of a “re-imagining”, aiming to take things from the original games but making them fit into the new canon that Disney implemented when it took control of the Star Wars license in 2014.

Various aspects of the old canon for the franchise have already been implemented through games, cartoons, and background lore, so hopefully whatever is in this KOTOR remake turns out to be good, especially if Aspyr can end up making it just as good as the original games.

While Schreier has often been a source of big news leaks for gamers, we’ll likely have to wait for any official information on the KOTOR remake before we can get excited. Until then, all we can do is wait and hope. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars: Squadrons have given us two high-quality Star Wars games the past few years, so hopefully this KOTOR remake can continue the trend.