The new DLC of Minecraft Dungeons has some new secret levels for you to explore, and one of those levels is the Panda Plateau. We have prepared this detailed guide so you know exactly How to Find the Secret Panda Plateau in Minecraft Dungeons.

The main secret mission in the new DLC is Dingy Jungle, and the Panda Plateau is one of the secret levels in the Dingy Jungle secret mission.

The first step in finding any secret level in the Minecraft Dungeons is to find a secret map for that level, and then you can enter the level through the map.

Enter the Dingy jungle and start your search for the Panda Plateau map.

If you want the map as soon as possible you can start with a minimum or lowest difficulty level and you will find the map easily.

To start working on finding the map, just get to the Dingy Jungle and check the map to find any secrets.

Keep in mind that the secret Panda Plateau map is not on any of the secret locations on the map. There will be an obsidian chest secret location on the map as well.

Keep going through the main storyline mission and clear the objective called “Pass the Stronghold” then go through the vine maze.

You will have to go through many more corrupted vines as you go deep to the dungeon.

You will also have to defeat some enemies as they will trying to unlock a gate to the nearby small area.

Get to your next objective, which is “Cross the Canyons”, you will find a creeper looking statue in one of the treetops during this objective.

Activate this statue and you will face a horde of creepers and you will get a reward chest at the end. Keep in mind that you don’t necessarily need it for the secret level.

As you move forward with your mission you will find a secret room. The entrance to this room will be in some other part of the jungle.

Now search the area, find and activate three buttons and that will lower the bamboo walls ahead for you and when the walls are down you can easily go ahead, and you will find the reward at the end of the area.

That reward is the map to the Panda Plateau.

Once you have the map you can simply unlock the Panda Plateau level. Then you only have to go back to the camp and get to the island realms map and can select to enter the new secret Panda Plateau level in Minecraft Dungeons.