Oculus Quest 2 Sets New Sales Record In VR History

The new Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset has reportedly sold more units in a single quarter than any other virtual reality headset in history, albeit not more than any smartphone-powered virtual reality device like the Samsung Gear VR.

According to an update by SuperData earlier today, Oculus Quest 2 sold more than 1 million units in the fourth quarter of 2020. The virtual reality device was launched in October 2020, making that sales figure cover only two months.

The milestone becomes even more impressive when comparing sales to other virtual reality competitors in the market. PlayStation VR sold more than 125,000 units in the same period. Valve Index and the older Oculus Rift sold around 60,000 and 55,000 units respectively between September and December 2020.

Oculus Quest 2 had several advantages to play with at launch. The virtual reality device was firstly priced lower than its predecessor at $300. The original Oculus Quest was secondly sold out during most of 2020 due to COVID-19 wrecking manufacturing and supply chains. Launching around the holiday season was also greatly beneficial as a surging demand in virtual reality boosted sales.

Oculus Quest 2 has now been prepped by analysts to continue riding the same success wave into 2021. The device is expected to “account for 87 percent of new VR headset sales in 2021” based on the research firm.

Similar to the original Oculus Quest, its refresh design can be used to play virtual reality games on PC through USB as well as a standalone headset with an internal Android-based operating system.

The PC community is particularly expected to lean on Oculus Quest 2 when purchasing a virtual reality headset in the future since the device can be used to play their favorite PC games and that too at an attractive price point.