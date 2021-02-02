What’s the Release Date of Genshin Impact on Nintendo Switch?

Genshin Impact has been around for a few months now, scoring win after win in both popularity and revenue. The game is still popular on all its released platforms. However, one question still remains. When will Genshin Impact release on Nintendo Switch? Do we have any new information?

Let’s begin by saying that the release of Genshin Impact on Nintendo Switch will bring yet another boost to the game. The platform itself needs more free-to-play games, and Genshin’s RPG character makes it a perfect candidate. Even more, if you consider its resemblance to Breath of the Wild.

Nintendo Switch users are begging for more games like the super popular Legend of Zelda title. With that in mind, it wouldn’t surprise us if Mihoyo releases it on the hybrid console as soon as their update plans start to slow down.

As far as we know, Mihoyo had three big updates coming to Genshin Impact and we are now seeing the release of the third one, Version 1.3. A month or so after the release of the new update seems like the perfect time for the Switch version.

However, nothing is set in stone. The fact that the team is releasing huge updates with the minimum amount of time between them could possibly mean that the team has a release on more platforms as a second priority. If that’s the case, then it might be months before we get to play it on Nintendo’s console. We can all agree though that it will most possibly be in 2021.

For the time being, there is no hint as to when the release date of Genshin Impact on Nintendo Switch will be. For the time being, the Switch version is under development, making it spring to summer release at the earliest. This is all we can speculate though since Mihoyo isn’t dropping any hints our way.

Genshin Impact is available on PC, Playstation 4, and Playstation 5 through backward compatibility. The game is cross-platform across all platforms making the anticipated Nintendo Switch version so much more appreciated.