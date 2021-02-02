Our Gears Tactics Mods Guide dives deep into everything that you need to know about Mods you can use to kit out your squads in Gear Tactics.

Gears Tactics Mods

In Gear Tactics, mods come packed with certain statistics and passive buffs.

By applying these mods, you can tweak your gear so that you can come overcome each battle that you’ll fight.

This guide details how to use these mods with each class along with the complete list of them.

So, let’s begin!

How to Use Mods in Gears Tactics?

Heavy

If heavy is your class, you should focus on the Bloodlust passive and using more grenades.

As for your boots, go with the Utility Belt Mod as it’ll reduce cooldowns on frag and stem grenade. On top of that, it also works with the Boom Grenade Skill.

Lastly, due to heavy’s inferior agility, you can consider putting on some heavy armor on your character.

Scout

For Scouts, the Precision mod is particularly useful – not only will your accuracy be improved but also, you’ll be able to travel greater distances and carry out more attacks.

Equipping Utility Belt Mod on your boots will complement the Frag Grenade Mastery skill perfectly and also provide, reduced cooldowns on frag and stem grenades.

Sniper

For snipers, go with any of the weapon mods that enhance crit chance and accuracy such as Optics and Precision.

Sleek Bolt and Holographic Scope can be some of the best options to opt for.

Support

If your character belongs to the class of Support, choose any of the weapon mods that cater to healing or interrupting potential like the Master mod.

Also, make sure to equip heavier armor so that you can get involved in the battles, deep into the battlefield.

Vanguard

Since Vanguards fight on the frontline, equipping weapon mods like Bloodlust and Self-Repair are your best bet.

Below, you’ll find the list of all the mods for your character’s gear.

Supreme Weapon Mods

These mods in Gears Tactics can be applied to only the class’s primary weapons.

Fortress Stock

Class: Support

Stats: +90 damage

Passive

Final Command: Command skill adds one additional time when you kill an enemy.

Fortress Magazine

Class: Support

Stats: +10% crit chance, +2 ammo

Passive

Critical Disruption: Target is Interrupted upon getting hit by a Critical Hit.

Fortress Sight

Class: Support

Stats: +15% accuracy

Passive

Cauterize: You get +50% additional healing with this unit’s healing skills.

Fortress Barrel

Class: Support

Stats: +100% crit dmg

Passive

Cleave: The skill cooldown is reduced by 1 and a successful Chainsaw Attack is considered as an Execution.

Mercury Stock

Class: Vanguard

Stats: +100% crit dmg

Passive

Overpower: Your primary weapon gets reloaded on a successful Bayonet Charge and there’s a 20% Damage Reduction for the rest of the turn.

Mercury Magazine

Class: Vanguard

Stats: +10% accuracy

Passive

Dextrous: +50% accuracy on the next shot upon using the Reload ability.

Mercury Sight

Class: Vanguard

Stats: +15% crit chance

Passive

Revitalizing Reload: 25% of damage by shots can be healed one you use the Reload ability.

Mercury Barrel

Class: Vanguard

Stats: +100 dmg

Passive

Hot Swap: +50% damage on the next shot upon using the Reload ability.

Devastation Stock

Class: Sniper

Stats: +18% accuracy

Passive

Embolden: When this unit hits an enemy with a Critical Hit, heal this unit for 20% of its Maximum Health.

This unit can be healed for 20% of its Maximum Heal upon dealing a Critical Hit.

Devastation Bolt

Class: Sniper

Stats: +80 dmg

Passive

Onslaught: The active weapon is reloaded upon hitting an enemy with a Critical Hit.

Devastation Scope

Class: Sniper

Stats: +20% crit chance

Devastation Barrel

Class: Sniper

Stats: +200% crit dmg

Passive

Impact: The target is knocked back once you hit an enemy with a Critical Hit.

Thunder Handle

Class: Heavy

Stats: +80 dmg

Passive

Reaper: This unit heals 50% of damage dealt by its Overwatch shots.

Thunder Mag

Class: Heavy

Stats: +3 ammo

Passive

Barrage: There’s a +20% Damage on Overwatch Shots.

Thunder Adapter

Class: Heavy

Stats: +10% accuracy

Passive

Overlord: Reload ability during Overwatch along with +1 action upon entering Overwatch.

Thunder Barrel

Class: Heavy

Stats: +15% crit chance

Passive

Critical Overwatch: This unit’s Overwatch shots can be Critical Hits.

Punishment Grip

Class: Scout

Stats: +20% crit chance

Passive

Flourish: Your active weapon is reloaded and the cooldowns are reduced by 1 once you execute an enemy.

Punishment Handle

Class: Scout

Stats: +1 movement, +1 ammo

Passive

Punisher: Healing of 20% of your maximum health when you kill an enemy with this unit.

Punishment Sight

Class: Scout

Stats: +10% accuracy

Passive

Zero In: +20% accuracy for 2 turns upon executing an enemy.

Punishment Barrel

Class: Scout

Stats: +120 dmg

Passive

Brutality: +20% damage for 2 turns upon executing an enemy.

Support Mods

These are the Legendary weapons mods for the Support’s Lancer Assault Rifle.

Hollow

Type: Stock

Stats: +1 move

Passive

Light Build: +10% accuracy for turn when on move.

Overwatch

Type: Stock

Passive

Patrol: +30% Overwatch Damage along with the Overwatch Reload Ability.

Sleek

Type: Stock

Stats: +15 crit chance, +25% crit dmg

Drum

Type: Magazine

Stats: +5 ammo

Expert

Type: Magazine

Stats: +10% accuracy, +2 ammo

Handle

Type: Magazine

Stats: +80 dmg, -2 ammo

Diagnostic

Type: Slight

Passive

Diagnosis: There’s an added bonus of +40% on Healing skills along with a +100 accuracy on your next shot after using a healing skill.

Precision

Type: Slight

Stats: +15% accuracy

Master

Type: Slight

Passive

Expertise: Skill cooldowns get reduced by 2.

Double

Type: Barrel

Passive

Hair Trigger: There’s a 20% chance to shoot twice once you make a shot given that you have ammo. The second shot has +100% critical chance.

Impact

Type: Barrel

Stats: +30 dmg

Passive

Disrupt: Shots knock back target.

Power

Type: Barrel

Stats: +60 dmg

Vanguard Mods

These are the Legendary weapon mods for the Vanguard’s Retro Lancer Assault Rifle.

Hollow

Type: Stock

Passive

Bloodlust: Firing shots heal 50% of damage and after you make a kill, all cooldowns get reduced by 1.

Midnight

Type: Stock

Passive

Hair Trigger: There’s a 20% chance to shoot twice once you make a shot given that you have ammo. The second shot has +100% critical chance.

Sleek

Type: Stock

Stats: +15% crit chance

Extended

Type: Magazine

Stats: +40 dmg, +2 ammo

Phosphorus

Type: Magazine

Passive

Flatliner: After a kill, there’s a+100% critical chance for turn.

Precision

Type: Magazine

Stats: +18% accuracy, -1 ammo

Digital

Type: Slight

Stats: +150% crit dmg

Precision

Type: Slight

Passive

Anticipation: There’s a +20% damage reduction.

Telescopic

Type: Slight

Stats: +15% accuracy

Impact

Type: Barrel

Stats: +30 dmg

Passive

Disrupt: The Shots you land knock back targets.

Light

Type: Barrel

Passive

Swift: There’s 20% chance to gain 1 action on a First shot on turn. When getting critical hit, chance is tripled.

Power

Type: Barrel

Stats: +60 dmg, +10% crit chance

Sniper Mods

These are Legendary weapon mods for the Sniper’s Longshot Sniper Rifle.

Padded

Type: Stock

Stats: +100% crit dmg

Precision

Type: Stock

Stats: -40 dmg, +18 accuracy

Midnight

Type: Stock

Passive

Bloodlust: There’s 50% of damage heal on making shots. After you kill an enemy, all cooldowns reduced by 1.

Power

Type: Bolt

Stats: +80 dmg, -2 ammo

Rigid

Type: Bolt

Passive

Patrol: There’s a boost of +30% damage along with the reload ability during Overwatch.

Sleek

Type: Bolt

Stats: +15 crit chance, +25% crit dmg

Holographic

Type: Scope

Passive

Focus: There’s a +100% critical chance per turn. The chance wears out once you make a critical hit.

Laser

Type: Scope

Stats: +90 dmg, -15% crit chance

Precision

Type: Scope

Stats: +15% accuracy, +10% crit chance

Light

Type: Barrel

Passive

Swift: There’s a 20% chance to gain 1 action on first shot on turn. When getting critical hit, chance is tripled.

Threaded

Type: Barrel

Passive

Highground: Shooting above target gets you a +100% critical chance.

Wrapped

Type: Barrel

Stats: +60 dmg, +25% crit dmg

Scout Mods

These are the Legendary weapon mods for the Scout’s Gnasher Shotgun.

Impact

Type: +30 dmg

Stats: +30 dmg

Passive

Disrupt: The Shots you connect knock back targets.

Master

Type: Grip

Stats: +10% accuracy, +5% crit chance

Precision

Type: Grip

Passive

Expertise: All of your skill cooldowns get reduced by 2.

Extended

Type: Handle

Stats: +40 dmg, +2 ammo

Precision

Type: Handle

Stats: +18% accuracy, -1 ammo

Stable

Type: Handle

Passive

Focus: There’s a +100% critical chance per turn. The boost wears out once you land a critical hit.

Area

Type: Slight

Passive

Patrol: There’s a +30% damage along with the reload ability during Overwatch.

Precision

Type: Slight

Stats: +10% accuracy, +5% crit chance

Rail

Type: Slight

Passive

Flatliner: After making a kill, you get a +100% critical chance for turn.

Light

Type: Barrel

Passive

Swift: There’s a 20% chance to gain 1 action on first shot on turn. When getting critical hit, chance is tripled.

Power

Type: Barrel

Stats: +60 dmg, +25% crit dmg

Short

Type: Barrel

Stats: +1 move

Passive

Light Build: There’s +10% accuracy for turn when on move.

Heavy Mods

These are the Legendary weapon mods for the Heavy’s Mulcher Gatling Gun.

Holographic

Type: Handle

Passive

Focus: There’s a +100% critical chance per turn. This effect ends with a critical hit.

Midnight

Type: Handle

Passive

Bloodlust: 50% of your damage is healed on making shots and after a kill, all cooldowns are reduced by 1.

Power

Type: Handle

Stats: +60 dmg, +10% crit chance

Extended

Type: Magazine

Stats: +5 ammo

Radial

Type: Magazine

Passive

High Ground: Shooting above target gets you a +100% critical chance.

Rapid

Type: Magazine

Passive

Hair Trigger: You get a 20% chance to shoot twice on firing a shot given that you have ammo. Second shot has a +100% critical chance.

Chain

Type: Recoil Adapters

Passive

Patrol: There’s a +30% damage along with the reload ability during Overwatch.

Precision

Type: Recoil Adapters

Stats: +15% accuracy

Shielded

Type: Recoil Adapters

Stats: -1 move, +150% crit dmg

Impact

Type: Barrel

Stats: +30 dmg

Passive

Disrupt: Your Shots knock back targets.

Power

Type: Barrel

Stats: +60 dmg, +10% crit chance

Vented

Type: Barrel

Passive

Expertise: Skill cooldowns are reduced by 2.

Secondary and Grenades

Frag Grenade

Type: Grenade

Stats: +150 dmg

Stim Grenade

Type: Grenade

Stats: +75 healing

Helmets

These are the Legendary helmet mods.

Onyx

Stats: +10% evasion

Passive

Optics: There’s a +10% crit chance. Moreover, When the targets are out of cover, you have a double critical chance.

Onyx Retro

Stats: +10% evasion

Passive

Advanced Optics: There’s a +50% critical damage.

Trooper

Stats: +20 health

Passive

Hardened: There’s an increase of +30% in max health. When using Second Wind, you get +2 actions.

UIR Regulator

Type: Helmet

Stats: +20 health

Passive

Blast Zone: There’s an increase of 50% radius on Grenade effects.

Chest

These are the Legendary chest mods.

Cadet Chest Plate

Stats: +40 health

Passive

Stabilizers: There’s a +10% accuracy on shots in cover and a +50% damage reduction in Overwatch.

Commando Vest

Stats: +20% evasion

Passive

Potential: At start of turn, you get 100% chance to have random Skill cooldown reduced by 2.

Delta Kit

Stats: +40 health

Passive

Autoloader: You can auto reload 2 ammo for primary weapon at the start of a turn.

Destroyer Vest

Stats: +40 health

Passive

Untraceable: There’s a 75% damage reduction against enemy during Overwatch.

Hunter Shell

Stats: +20% evasion

Passive

Champion: When executing enemy, each ally is healed by 15% of his max health and each ally’s ability cooldowns get reduced by 1.

Onyx Shell

Stats: +20% evasion

Passive

All Out: There’s a bonus of +25% on damage dealt and received. When your HP is below 50%, the effect is doubled.

Ranger Kit

Stats: +20% evasion

Passive

Blitz: When not taking shot on turn, you get 100% chance for +1 action at start of next turn. When Blitz triggered, there’s a 20% chance that a random ally will get 1 action.

Trooper Armor

Stats: +60 health, +40% crit resistance

UIR Regulator

Stats: +40 health

Passive

Grenadier: There’s a boost of +50% to Frag and Stim Grenade effects. When using Frag or Stim Grenade, there’s a 20% chance to refresh Grenade cooldowns.

Boots

These are the Legendary boot modifications in Gears Tactics.

Cadet Shin Guards

Stats: +40 health, +2 move

Passive

Sleek: You get a +10% damage for turn the first time you move.

Commando Knee Pads

Stats: +20% evasion

Passive

Shadow: When you’re in cover and not flanked, you get +20% evasion.

Delta Straps

Stats: +40 health

Passive

Magazine Extension: You get +3 ammo in your magazine.

Destroyer Leg Guards

Stats: +40 health

Passive

Heavyweight: There’s a +20% damage reduction along with a +20% explosive damage reduction.

Hunter Bracers

Stats: +20% evasion

Passive

Glory: When executing enemy, you get 100% chance to reduce Skill cooldowns by 2.

Onyx Greaves

Stats: +20% evasion

Passive

Double Down: After taking shot, you get +10% damage for turn. Stacks 3 times. When killing enemy, you get 1 additional stack to a max of 3.

Ranger Threads

Stats: +20% evasion, +2 move

Passive

Lightweight: There’s +20% accuracy when on high ground or flanking.

Trooper Boots

Stats: +40 health

Passive

Self-Repair: At start of turn, you get to heal 30% of your max health if damage is received from recent enemy turn.

UIR Holsters

Stats: +40 health

Passive

Utility Belt: There’s a reduction in cooldowns by 4 for Frag and Stim Grenades. Using Frag or Stim Grenade for first time per turn, gets you 1 action.