Our Gears Tactics Mods Guide dives deep into everything that you need to know about Mods you can use to kit out your squads in Gear Tactics.
Gears Tactics Mods
In Gear Tactics, mods come packed with certain statistics and passive buffs.
By applying these mods, you can tweak your gear so that you can come overcome each battle that you’ll fight.
This guide details how to use these mods with each class along with the complete list of them.
So, let’s begin!
How to Use Mods in Gears Tactics?
Heavy
If heavy is your class, you should focus on the Bloodlust passive and using more grenades.
As for your boots, go with the Utility Belt Mod as it’ll reduce cooldowns on frag and stem grenade. On top of that, it also works with the Boom Grenade Skill.
Lastly, due to heavy’s inferior agility, you can consider putting on some heavy armor on your character.
Scout
For Scouts, the Precision mod is particularly useful – not only will your accuracy be improved but also, you’ll be able to travel greater distances and carry out more attacks.
Equipping Utility Belt Mod on your boots will complement the Frag Grenade Mastery skill perfectly and also provide, reduced cooldowns on frag and stem grenades.
Sniper
For snipers, go with any of the weapon mods that enhance crit chance and accuracy such as Optics and Precision.
Sleek Bolt and Holographic Scope can be some of the best options to opt for.
Support
If your character belongs to the class of Support, choose any of the weapon mods that cater to healing or interrupting potential like the Master mod.
Also, make sure to equip heavier armor so that you can get involved in the battles, deep into the battlefield.
Vanguard
Since Vanguards fight on the frontline, equipping weapon mods like Bloodlust and Self-Repair are your best bet.
Below, you’ll find the list of all the mods for your character’s gear.
Supreme Weapon Mods
These mods in Gears Tactics can be applied to only the class’s primary weapons.
Fortress Stock
Class: Support
Stats: +90 damage
Passive
Final Command: Command skill adds one additional time when you kill an enemy.
Fortress Magazine
Class: Support
Stats: +10% crit chance, +2 ammo
Passive
Critical Disruption: Target is Interrupted upon getting hit by a Critical Hit.
Fortress Sight
Class: Support
Stats: +15% accuracy
Passive
Cauterize: You get +50% additional healing with this unit’s healing skills.
Fortress Barrel
Class: Support
Stats: +100% crit dmg
Passive
Cleave: The skill cooldown is reduced by 1 and a successful Chainsaw Attack is considered as an Execution.
Mercury Stock
Class: Vanguard
Stats: +100% crit dmg
Passive
Overpower: Your primary weapon gets reloaded on a successful Bayonet Charge and there’s a 20% Damage Reduction for the rest of the turn.
Mercury Magazine
Class: Vanguard
Stats: +10% accuracy
Passive
Dextrous: +50% accuracy on the next shot upon using the Reload ability.
Mercury Sight
Class: Vanguard
Stats: +15% crit chance
Passive
Revitalizing Reload: 25% of damage by shots can be healed one you use the Reload ability.
Mercury Barrel
Class: Vanguard
Stats: +100 dmg
Passive
Hot Swap: +50% damage on the next shot upon using the Reload ability.
Devastation Stock
Class: Sniper
Stats: +18% accuracy
Passive
Embolden: When this unit hits an enemy with a Critical Hit, heal this unit for 20% of its Maximum Health.
This unit can be healed for 20% of its Maximum Heal upon dealing a Critical Hit.
Devastation Bolt
Class: Sniper
Stats: +80 dmg
Passive
Onslaught: The active weapon is reloaded upon hitting an enemy with a Critical Hit.
Devastation Scope
Class: Sniper
Stats: +20% crit chance
Devastation Barrel
Class: Sniper
Stats: +200% crit dmg
Passive
Impact: The target is knocked back once you hit an enemy with a Critical Hit.
Thunder Handle
Class: Heavy
Stats: +80 dmg
Passive
Reaper: This unit heals 50% of damage dealt by its Overwatch shots.
Thunder Mag
Class: Heavy
Stats: +3 ammo
Passive
Barrage: There’s a +20% Damage on Overwatch Shots.
Thunder Adapter
Class: Heavy
Stats: +10% accuracy
Passive
Overlord: Reload ability during Overwatch along with +1 action upon entering Overwatch.
Thunder Barrel
Class: Heavy
Stats: +15% crit chance
Passive
Critical Overwatch: This unit’s Overwatch shots can be Critical Hits.
Punishment Grip
Class: Scout
Stats: +20% crit chance
Passive
Flourish: Your active weapon is reloaded and the cooldowns are reduced by 1 once you execute an enemy.
Punishment Handle
Class: Scout
Stats: +1 movement, +1 ammo
Passive
Punisher: Healing of 20% of your maximum health when you kill an enemy with this unit.
Punishment Sight
Class: Scout
Stats: +10% accuracy
Passive
Zero In: +20% accuracy for 2 turns upon executing an enemy.
Punishment Barrel
Class: Scout
Stats: +120 dmg
Passive
Brutality: +20% damage for 2 turns upon executing an enemy.
Support Mods
These are the Legendary weapons mods for the Support’s Lancer Assault Rifle.
Hollow
Type: Stock
Stats: +1 move
Passive
Light Build: +10% accuracy for turn when on move.
Overwatch
Type: Stock
Passive
Patrol: +30% Overwatch Damage along with the Overwatch Reload Ability.
Sleek
Type: Stock
Stats: +15 crit chance, +25% crit dmg
Drum
Type: Magazine
Stats: +5 ammo
Expert
Type: Magazine
Stats: +10% accuracy, +2 ammo
Handle
Type: Magazine
Stats: +80 dmg, -2 ammo
Diagnostic
Type: Slight
Passive
Diagnosis: There’s an added bonus of +40% on Healing skills along with a +100 accuracy on your next shot after using a healing skill.
Precision
Type: Slight
Stats: +15% accuracy
Master
Type: Slight
Passive
Expertise: Skill cooldowns get reduced by 2.
Double
Type: Barrel
Passive
Hair Trigger: There’s a 20% chance to shoot twice once you make a shot given that you have ammo. The second shot has +100% critical chance.
Impact
Type: Barrel
Stats: +30 dmg
Passive
Disrupt: Shots knock back target.
Power
Type: Barrel
Stats: +60 dmg
Vanguard Mods
These are the Legendary weapon mods for the Vanguard’s Retro Lancer Assault Rifle.
Hollow
Type: Stock
Passive
Bloodlust: Firing shots heal 50% of damage and after you make a kill, all cooldowns get reduced by 1.
Midnight
Type: Stock
Passive
Hair Trigger: There’s a 20% chance to shoot twice once you make a shot given that you have ammo. The second shot has +100% critical chance.
Sleek
Type: Stock
Stats: +15% crit chance
Extended
Type: Magazine
Stats: +40 dmg, +2 ammo
Phosphorus
Type: Magazine
Passive
Flatliner: After a kill, there’s a+100% critical chance for turn.
Precision
Type: Magazine
Stats: +18% accuracy, -1 ammo
Digital
Type: Slight
Stats: +150% crit dmg
Precision
Type: Slight
Passive
Anticipation: There’s a +20% damage reduction.
Telescopic
Type: Slight
Stats: +15% accuracy
Impact
Type: Barrel
Stats: +30 dmg
Passive
Disrupt: The Shots you land knock back targets.
Light
Type: Barrel
Passive
Swift: There’s 20% chance to gain 1 action on a First shot on turn. When getting critical hit, chance is tripled.
Power
Type: Barrel
Stats: +60 dmg, +10% crit chance
Sniper Mods
These are Legendary weapon mods for the Sniper’s Longshot Sniper Rifle.
Padded
Type: Stock
Stats: +100% crit dmg
Precision
Type: Stock
Stats: -40 dmg, +18 accuracy
Midnight
Type: Stock
Passive
Bloodlust: There’s 50% of damage heal on making shots. After you kill an enemy, all cooldowns reduced by 1.
Power
Type: Bolt
Stats: +80 dmg, -2 ammo
Rigid
Type: Bolt
Passive
Patrol: There’s a boost of +30% damage along with the reload ability during Overwatch.
Sleek
Type: Bolt
Stats: +15 crit chance, +25% crit dmg
Holographic
Type: Scope
Passive
Focus: There’s a +100% critical chance per turn. The chance wears out once you make a critical hit.
Laser
Type: Scope
Stats: +90 dmg, -15% crit chance
Precision
Type: Scope
Stats: +15% accuracy, +10% crit chance
Light
Type: Barrel
Passive
Swift: There’s a 20% chance to gain 1 action on first shot on turn. When getting critical hit, chance is tripled.
Threaded
Type: Barrel
Passive
Highground: Shooting above target gets you a +100% critical chance.
Wrapped
Type: Barrel
Stats: +60 dmg, +25% crit dmg
Scout Mods
These are the Legendary weapon mods for the Scout’s Gnasher Shotgun.
Impact
Type: +30 dmg
Stats: +30 dmg
Passive
Disrupt: The Shots you connect knock back targets.
Master
Type: Grip
Stats: +10% accuracy, +5% crit chance
Precision
Type: Grip
Passive
Expertise: All of your skill cooldowns get reduced by 2.
Extended
Type: Handle
Stats: +40 dmg, +2 ammo
Precision
Type: Handle
Stats: +18% accuracy, -1 ammo
Stable
Type: Handle
Passive
Focus: There’s a +100% critical chance per turn. The boost wears out once you land a critical hit.
Area
Type: Slight
Passive
Patrol: There’s a +30% damage along with the reload ability during Overwatch.
Precision
Type: Slight
Stats: +10% accuracy, +5% crit chance
Rail
Type: Slight
Passive
Flatliner: After making a kill, you get a +100% critical chance for turn.
Light
Type: Barrel
Passive
Swift: There’s a 20% chance to gain 1 action on first shot on turn. When getting critical hit, chance is tripled.
Power
Type: Barrel
Stats: +60 dmg, +25% crit dmg
Short
Type: Barrel
Stats: +1 move
Passive
Light Build: There’s +10% accuracy for turn when on move.
Heavy Mods
These are the Legendary weapon mods for the Heavy’s Mulcher Gatling Gun.
Holographic
Type: Handle
Passive
Focus: There’s a +100% critical chance per turn. This effect ends with a critical hit.
Midnight
Type: Handle
Passive
Bloodlust: 50% of your damage is healed on making shots and after a kill, all cooldowns are reduced by 1.
Power
Type: Handle
Stats: +60 dmg, +10% crit chance
Extended
Type: Magazine
Stats: +5 ammo
Radial
Type: Magazine
Passive
High Ground: Shooting above target gets you a +100% critical chance.
Rapid
Type: Magazine
Passive
Hair Trigger: You get a 20% chance to shoot twice on firing a shot given that you have ammo. Second shot has a +100% critical chance.
Chain
Type: Recoil Adapters
Passive
Patrol: There’s a +30% damage along with the reload ability during Overwatch.
Precision
Type: Recoil Adapters
Stats: +15% accuracy
Shielded
Type: Recoil Adapters
Stats: -1 move, +150% crit dmg
Impact
Type: Barrel
Stats: +30 dmg
Passive
Disrupt: Your Shots knock back targets.
Power
Type: Barrel
Stats: +60 dmg, +10% crit chance
Vented
Type: Barrel
Passive
Expertise: Skill cooldowns are reduced by 2.
Secondary and Grenades
Frag Grenade
Type: Grenade
Stats: +150 dmg
Stim Grenade
Type: Grenade
Stats: +75 healing
Helmets
These are the Legendary helmet mods.
Onyx
Stats: +10% evasion
Passive
Optics: There’s a +10% crit chance. Moreover, When the targets are out of cover, you have a double critical chance.
Onyx Retro
Stats: +10% evasion
Passive
Advanced Optics: There’s a +50% critical damage.
Trooper
Stats: +20 health
Passive
Hardened: There’s an increase of +30% in max health. When using Second Wind, you get +2 actions.
UIR Regulator
Type: Helmet
Stats: +20 health
Passive
Blast Zone: There’s an increase of 50% radius on Grenade effects.
Chest
These are the Legendary chest mods.
Cadet Chest Plate
Stats: +40 health
Passive
Stabilizers: There’s a +10% accuracy on shots in cover and a +50% damage reduction in Overwatch.
Commando Vest
Stats: +20% evasion
Passive
Potential: At start of turn, you get 100% chance to have random Skill cooldown reduced by 2.
Delta Kit
Stats: +40 health
Passive
Autoloader: You can auto reload 2 ammo for primary weapon at the start of a turn.
Destroyer Vest
Stats: +40 health
Passive
Untraceable: There’s a 75% damage reduction against enemy during Overwatch.
Hunter Shell
Stats: +20% evasion
Passive
Champion: When executing enemy, each ally is healed by 15% of his max health and each ally’s ability cooldowns get reduced by 1.
Onyx Shell
Stats: +20% evasion
Passive
All Out: There’s a bonus of +25% on damage dealt and received. When your HP is below 50%, the effect is doubled.
Ranger Kit
Stats: +20% evasion
Passive
Blitz: When not taking shot on turn, you get 100% chance for +1 action at start of next turn. When Blitz triggered, there’s a 20% chance that a random ally will get 1 action.
Trooper Armor
Stats: +60 health, +40% crit resistance
UIR Regulator
Stats: +40 health
Passive
Grenadier: There’s a boost of +50% to Frag and Stim Grenade effects. When using Frag or Stim Grenade, there’s a 20% chance to refresh Grenade cooldowns.
Boots
These are the Legendary boot modifications in Gears Tactics.
Cadet Shin Guards
Stats: +40 health, +2 move
Passive
Sleek: You get a +10% damage for turn the first time you move.
Commando Knee Pads
Stats: +20% evasion
Passive
Shadow: When you’re in cover and not flanked, you get +20% evasion.
Delta Straps
Stats: +40 health
Passive
Magazine Extension: You get +3 ammo in your magazine.
Destroyer Leg Guards
Stats: +40 health
Passive
Heavyweight: There’s a +20% damage reduction along with a +20% explosive damage reduction.
Hunter Bracers
Stats: +20% evasion
Passive
Glory: When executing enemy, you get 100% chance to reduce Skill cooldowns by 2.
Onyx Greaves
Stats: +20% evasion
Passive
Double Down: After taking shot, you get +10% damage for turn. Stacks 3 times. When killing enemy, you get 1 additional stack to a max of 3.
Ranger Threads
Stats: +20% evasion, +2 move
Passive
Lightweight: There’s +20% accuracy when on high ground or flanking.
Trooper Boots
Stats: +40 health
Passive
Self-Repair: At start of turn, you get to heal 30% of your max health if damage is received from recent enemy turn.
UIR Holsters
Stats: +40 health
Passive
Utility Belt: There’s a reduction in cooldowns by 4 for Frag and Stim Grenades. Using Frag or Stim Grenade for first time per turn, gets you 1 action.