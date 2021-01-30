In this Immortals Fenyx Rising Hephaistos’s Trial of Blessing guide, we will tell you everything that you need to know about completing Hephaistos’s Trial of Blessing in the A New God DLC as well as the Treasure Chest Location.

Immortals Fenyx Rising Hephaistos’s Trial of Blessing

At the start, you will be in a round arena and from there, you will enter Hephaistos’s Trial of Blessing.

Move forward, jump onto the next platform and activate the terminal to summon square boxes. Now move the right box into the lightning on the left side.

Then from the right side, hit the direction indicator you can see above with the arrow.

A platform will rise in the front, jump onto it and pull the box from the previous platform as it appears. Place that box here and grab the next box from the lightning and place it on the platform.

How to Open the Door

Now hit the direction indicator again with the arrow and grab the box from the platform before it lowers.

Now you will have two boxes. Now take the boxes onto the next platforms using the charged throw and place them onto the square shapes on the ground to open the door.

Move forward onto the next platforms and again activate the terminal for more boxes.

Now go to the right side platform and pull the box here. Now charged throw this box to the lightning platform when it came close.

Now again hit the air direction indicator with the arrow.

Grab the box from the precious platform and place it in front of the place from where the air is coming to.

Move to the next platform. Here there are two squares on which you have to place two boxes.

Grab one from the lightning and the other from the previous platform and place them onto the squares.

Now take a long jump onto the next platform. Go inside, then go right.

Move forward and again jump this time, you have to fly to a platform a bit way, which you can see by moving through a couple of laser beams.

Now again from this platform, take a right, get to the next platform, and activate the terminal for more boxes. Now again, hit the air direction indicator with the arrow and a platform will rise.

Get onto that platform and grab and pull one of the boxes here.

Go back to the previous platform and charged throw the box onto the lightning you see right in front.

Open the Second Door

Go to that platform and pull the box on the previous platform there as well.

Now go onto the next platform where you will see two squares on which you have to place two boxes to open the door. Hit the air direction indicator with the arrow and pull one box there.

The lightning box will also come next to that platform. Grab and pull it to that platform as well. Now place these two boxes onto the squares and the door will be opened.

Go through the door onto a couple of platforms and again reach the center and press Y to activate the boxes.

Hit the air direction indicator with the arrow to prevent boxes from falling. Now take these boxes onto the next platforms one by one by charge throwing them or pulling them.

After a couple of platforms, you will see squares where you have to place these boxes.

Place them there and from there, take a long jump onto the next platform. Take a right, go ahead and stand onto the circle. Now turn the air direction indicator with the arrow to reverse it since you have to go upward and backward.

Get the Chest

After reversing the air direction, jump up and turn back and fly to the platform, which you will see right behind.

Get onto the platform and you will find a chest here. Open the chest and you will be rewarded with the Golden Bow of Apollo.

Exit the Trial

Now get out of here and fall from the platform. You get to the platform below.

From here, move forward and turn the air direction indicator with your arrow. Now you have to fly a bit of distance.

You have to go through a horizontal and a couple of vertical laser beams. Get onto the platform and stand on the central circle and exit Hephaistos’s Trial of Blessing.

Reward

You will be rewarded with Hephaistos’s Brilliance