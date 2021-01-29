Bayonetta 3 Still A Long Way Off, Suggests Kamiya

It has been more than three years since Bayonetta 3 was announced and since then there has been nothing but silence from developer PlatinumGames. That besides assurances along the way about the sequel being in active development.

Speaking with VGC in a recent interview, game director and series creator Hideki Kamiya teased that some kind of update will be provided later in the year. When asked for further clarification, Kamiya suggested fans to “reset and forget about Bayonetta 3” so that they can be genuinely surprised when PlatinumGames actually comes forth with something significant.

“I understand it’s driving the fans crazy! In light of that, my suggestion would be that maybe we should all reset and forget about Bayonetta 3,” said Kamiya. “Then when something finally does happen, it will be a nice surprise, won’t it?”

The statement does seem to imply that all of those rumors about Bayonetta 3 releasing in 2021 were not even close. The long-awaited sequel appears to be a long way off. PlatinumGames either made the announcement too soon back in December 2017 or development challenges have been halting progress all of these years. In either case, fans can at best hope for the developer to share some new gameplay footage before the year ends.

In another interview from last year, Kamiya stated that Bayonetta 3 development was progressing smoothly and that fans can keep themselves busy by unearthing “a lot of information hidden” inside of the 2017 teaser trailer. The claims about development going fine were made in 2018 as well. It remains to be known just what exactly has delayed the sequel from seeing the light of day.

Unless confirmed otherwise, Bayonetta 3 remains in active development for the Nintendo Switch.