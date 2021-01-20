Hideo Kojima To Be Awarded The Andrew Yoon Legend Award

Hideo Kojima is a master of his trade when it comes to video games. Most of his creations are considered classics and are loved by gamers across the globe. Now, the New York Video Game Critics are awarding Hideo Kojima with the Andrew Yoon Legend Award. Last year, Reggie Fils-Aimé won the Legend Award, making him yet another legend in the industry.

The announcement comes from the Critics Circle, with the news of Hideo Kojima earning the Andrew Yoon Legend Award. The award celebrates individuals in the video game industry with a “sustained body of work that shows exceptional achievement and innovation” as the awards’ description reads. As a result, Mr. Kojima will be the next one to join Fils-Aime, Todd Howard, Jade Raymont, and more as “legends”. Kojima’s response to the announcement of the Andrew Yoon Legend Award reads:

“I’m very thankful for the New York Game Awards Legend Award; it’s a great honor. The word “legend” does kind of suggest someone with one foot in the grave, but I’m not quite a legend yet, so I’ll try my very best to live up to the award.”

Apart from Hideo Kojima, three more individuals have been awarded with the same award this year. Brenda and John Romero, creators of Wizardry 8 and Empire of Sin as well as Jerry Lawson for being the “father of modern gaming”.

Right after the Andrew Yoon Legend Award, we’ll be able to join the critics in the New York Game Awards 10th anniversary show on January 26. For the first time, the show will be available for everyone to see, live on Twitch and Youtube.

The awards include games like The Last of Us Part 2, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Hades and Cyberpunk 2077 in a variety of categories. Those include, best Remake, best acting, best writing and more. Make sure to catch the ceremony live and see all the category winners.