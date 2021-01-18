Final Fantasy 7 Remake Rumored To End Its PS4 Exclusivity In 2021

The critically acclaimed Final Fantasy 7 Remake was always believed to be a timed exclusive offering on PlayStation 4. While developer Square Enix never categorically admitted to having such a deal with Sony Interactive Entertainment, rumors have started surfacing once again to suggest that the game will be coming to other platforms in the coming months.

Taking to ResetEra last week, known insider KatharsisT claimed that Square Enix will be announcing the PlayStation 5 and PC versions of Final Fantasy 7 Remake in 2021. He further hinted that PS5 owners will particularly not have to wait long.

It should be noted that Final Fantasy 7 Remake is already playable on PS5 through backwards compatibility with PS4. An official native release however will bring many upgrades to take full advantage of the newer hardware. That means players will get to enjoy a smoother and richer experience in terms of both gameplay and visuals. Not to mention that Square Enix might possibly incorporate the use of DualSense features on PS5 as well.

Whether the PC release will take place alongside or afterwards remains to be seen. It reasons that jumping from PS4 to PS5 might be easier for a developer and as such, Final Fantasy 7 Remake may or may not be coming to PC after the PS5 release has happened. In either case, rumors are placing both releases in 2021.

Something else that existing owners might be wondering is the upgrade policy. Square Enix should be offering a free PS5 upgrade to anyone who owns the game on PS4. That however will not be covering PC.

Square Enix, in the meanwhile, is working on Final Fantasy Remake Part 2 which will continue the story from where the first part left off. The developer is expected to start revealing details about the second part later in 2021. That may as well be around the same time when the PS4 exclusivity deal is put to rest.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is now available exclusive on PlayStation 4.