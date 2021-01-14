This guide will tell you How to Unlock the Predator Skin in Fortnite and will get you to speed with everything you need to know about getting your hands on brand-new Predator Skin in Fortnite.

Fortnite Predator Skin

There’s no exact date and time known of when we can expect the Predator to show up, but with the appearance of a crashed pod in the latest update of v15.20, it’s clear that the Predator has already landed on the Island.

In this week, there are three new challenges – part of the Predator Skin questline that have appeared in the battle pass.

Completing them earns you a banner icon, graffiti, and a simple icon.

The next six challenges are likely to unfold in the next couple of weeks. This means that the odds are that you’ll have a face-off with the Predator by the end of January or in early February.

Anyway, till that happens, let’s go ahead and take a look at how you can overcome the three challenges that are announced this week.

Challenge # 1 – Collect Medkits

The first one of these Predator Skin challenges is a pretty straightforward one and involves gathering medkits from across the Island.

Challenge # 2 – Find the Mysterious Crashed Pod

You can find the mysterious Predator pod at the center of Stealthy Stronghold.

As soon as you obtain it, you’ll see a chest spawning in the driver’s seat.

Challenge # 3 – Talk with Beef Boss, Remedy, and Dummy

Locating these three NPCs can be extremely frustrating as each of them has multiple spawning locations.

Lucky for you, we have listed all of their possible whereabouts below:

South-east of Stealthy Stronghold

Craggy Cliffs

North-west of Dirty Docks and east of Colossal Coliseum

West of Weeping Woods

As of now, that’s all that we have for this guide. As we receive further updates regarding the Predator Skin, we’ll update this guide accordingly.