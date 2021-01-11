Cd Projekt Red Monitored Over Cyberpunk 2077 Updates

CD Projekt Red seems to be in trouble after the announcement that the Polish Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) will be monitoring the updates for Cyberpunk 2077. If the company fails to fix the issues present on consoles they will face a considerable fine.

The news comes from Benchmark.pl, popular polish media that often unearths news about CDPR. According to the source, the company will have to urgently address the issues present on consoles right now. We haven’t had many complaints about Cyberpunk 2077 on PC but Playstation 4 and Xbox One are “suffering”. As a result, UOKiK will be monitoring CDPR’s updates for Cyberpunk 2077. If they fail to deliver the promised balance to all versions, then they’ll face a fine that could go up to 10% of their last year’s income.

Małgorzata Cieloch, UOKiK’s spokesman said about the matter:

We ask the entrepreneur to explain the problems with the game and the actions taken by him. We will check how the producer works on introducing corrections or solving difficulties that prevent the game from playing on different consoles but also how it intends to act in relation to people, who have filed complaints and are dissatisfied with the purchase due to the inability to play the game on their equipment despite the manufacturer’s prior assurances.

In reality, we’ve seen major triple-A releases be infected with bugs in the past. Their studios fixed them in a matter of weeks. So, it won’t be too unrealistic to believe that Cd Projekt will release all needed Cyberpunk 2077 updates in time. The announcement doesn’t note if there will be a time limit for the updates’ release. For what it’s worth, Cyberpunk 2077 is still at the top of popularity, scoring yet another week as the top seller on Steam for PC. We shall see if its respective console editions manage to reach that height too.