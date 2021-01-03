Stardew Valley, one of the most beloved Farming simulators out there, got a chunky new content update, update 1.5. Amongst the plethora of content introduced is the addition of an Ostrich, a new animal you can add to your farm. This guide will let you know how you can get your hands on Ostriches in Stardew Valley.

How to get Ostriches in Stardew Valley

Ostriches are large flightless birds that lay giant eggs. These can be used to create mayonnaise or create more ostriches that you can then sell. However, getting your hands on an ostrich is not that easy.

Ostrich is an end game animal, meaning you need to complete all the community board bundles in the community center.

Once you have completed the game, you will need to gain access to the blueprints to an Ostrich Incubator and Ostrich Eggs to get ultimately get Ostriches.

Ostrich Egg Incubator

To get the blueprints for the incubator, you need to get to Ginger Island. To do so, you need to go to Willy’s shop and repair the boat that will allow you to travel to Ginger Island.

On the island, look for Professor Snail. Do so by progressing through the island and near the base of the volcano, you will find Professor Snail next to his tent repairing the bridge.

Once you find him, you will find him trapped behind a rock, and you will need to use a bomb or mega bomb to free him.

Once Professor Snail is freed, you need to collect all the fossils he needs to complete his museum. All of these fossils and articles can be found on Ginger Island.

Once you have completed all the tasks Professor Snail requests of you, you get the blueprints for the Ostrich Incubator. These incubators allow you to hatch ostrich eggs into Ostriches.

To craft one, you need 50x Bone Fragments, 50x Hardwood, and 20x Cinder Shard.

Once you have crafted an Incubator, place it in the barn. You cannot place your incubator in the coop. Next, you need an egg to incubate.

Ostrich Eggs

Two eggs can be easily gained. For the first, dig the treasure shown on Journal Scrap #10. Otherwise, you can find one on the ninth level of the volcano. You’ll have to complete a small puzzle to unlock the chest in that maze.

Once you have the egg, right-click the incubation machine while holding an ostrich egg; Every incubator can hold only one egg at a time.

If multiple Ostrich Eggs in multiple machines are ready to be hatched, only one will be hatched at a time when you enter the barn, and so you will need to leave and re-enter for further eggs to be hatched.

Each egg takes about 12 days to hatch. Once you have a baby ostrich, wait for it to mature so that it starts laying eggs again.

You also need to make sure that your barn is not full if you are waiting for an egg top hatch. If your barn is full, the egg will not hatch until it has enough capacity to hold an ostrich.

The Ostrich Egg can really help with mayonnaise production. One Ostrich Egg makes 10x Mayo, which definitely speeds up your earning and progress. Otherwise, these eggs can be sold as well or given as gifts.