Destiny 2 Dawning 2020 Recipes Guide

In this Destiny 2 Dawning 2020 Recipes and Ingredients guide, we’ll show you where to find the different ingredients and all of the discoverable recipes in the game.

Christmas is near and all games have switched on their festive moods. Destiny 2 has come forward with its very own holiday special, bringing Eva’s Holiday Oven with new recipes and ingredients for the player to discover.

This holiday, you’ll be diving in once again to collect all of the ingredients to make the different cookies, biscuits and frosted items to complete different objectives.

Ingredients

Before we get started with working on any recipes, we’re going to have to get the concerned ingredients from their respective sources.

You can find a number of ingredients by killing the various enemy types present in Destiny 2.

Vex Milk

Defeat Vex enemies to get this ingredient.

Taken Butter

Defeat Taken enemies to get this ingredient.

Superb Texture

Use your Super ability to get kills and obtain the ‘Superb Texture’ ingredient.

Sharp Flavor

Might want to pick out a favorite raid sword for this one and go slicey dicey for the ‘Sharp Flavor’ ingredient.

Pinch of Light

Gather up your friendly orbs of power to gain the ‘Pinch of Light’ ingredient.

Personal Touch

Finish off enemies using melee attacks.

Perfect Taste

You can acquire this ingredient by getting precision kills.

Null Taste

Go purple! Void yourself up and make sure you defeat enemies with that element to get the ‘Null Taste’ ingredient.

Multifaceted Flavors

Continuously maintain a streak of kills.

Impossible Heat

Equip the Solar element and kill enemies to gain the ‘Impossible Heat’ ingredient.

Flash of Inspiration

You’ll get these drops once you use your ultimate and create orbs of power for other players to use.

Finishing Touch

Kill enemies using Finishers to get this ingredient.

Ether Cane

Might want to head into the DZ for this one, and find some Fallen to farm some Ether Cane off of.

Electric Flavor

Electrify yourself and get a few arc kills for these drops.

Delicious Explosion

Get any kills from Grenades, Rocket Launchers or Grenade Launchers.

Dark Ether Cane

Find the undead faction of Fallen; Scorn! These will be your best and only source for Dark Ether Cane.

Chitin Powder

Might want to scour out Titan for this lot and get a few Hive kills to farm yourself some Chitin Powder.

Cabal Oil

Pretty self-explanatory. Find yourself some Cabal and kill ‘em to get some Cabal Oil.

Bullet Spray

Dropped by killing enemies using SMGs, Auto Rifles or LMGs.

Balanced Flavors

Dropped by killing enemies with Scout Rifles, Sniper Rifles, or Bows.

Recipes

Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Ingredients Required: Chitin Powder, Finishing Touch

Vendor: Eris

Bittersweet Biscotti

Ingredients Required: Dark Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors

Vendor: Crow

Blueberry Crumbles

Ingredients Required: Ether Cane, Bullet Spray

Vendor: Shaw Han

Bright Dusted Snowballs

Ingredients Required: Chitin Powder, Multifaceted Flavor

Vendor: Tess

Candy Dead Ghosts

Ingredients Required: Dark Ether Cane, Flash of Inspiration

Vendor: The Spider

Chocolate Ship Cookie

Ingredients Required: Cabal Oil, Null Taste

Vendor: Amanda

Dark Chocolate Motes

Ingredients Required: Taken Butter, Null Taste

Vendor: Drifter

Eliksni Birdseed

Ingredients Required: Ether Cane, Personal Touch

Vendor: Hawthorne

Etheric Coldsnap

Ingredients Required: Chitin Powder, Electric Flavor

Vendor: Variks

Gentleman Shortbread

Ingredients Required: Ether Cane, Perfect Taste

Vendor: Devrim

Gjallerdoodles

Ingredients Required: Ether Cane, Delicious Explosion

Vendor: Zavala

Ill Fortune Cookies

Ingredients Required: Dark Ether Cane, Impossible Heat

Vendor: Petra Venj

Infinite Forest Cake

Ingredients Required: Vex Milk, Impossible Heat

Vendor: Failsafe

Lavender Ribbon Cookies

Ingredients Required: Vex Milk, Personal Touch

Vendor: Saint-14

Strange Cookies

Ingredients Required: Taken Butter, Electric Flavor

Vendor: Xur

Telemetry Tapioca

Ingredients Required: Vex Milk, Bullet Spray

Vendor: Banshee-44

Thousand Layer Cookies

Ingredients Required: Taken Butter, Delicious Explosion

Vendor: Riven (Wish 7)

Traveler Donut Hole

Ingredients Required: Cabal Oil, Flash of Inspiration

Vendor: Ikora

Vanilla Blades