Destiny 2 Dawning 2020 Recipes Guide

In this Destiny 2 Dawning 2020 Recipes and Ingredients guide, we’ll show you where to find the different ingredients and all of the discoverable recipes in the game.
Christmas is near and all games have switched on their festive moods. Destiny 2 has come forward with its very own holiday special, bringing Eva’s Holiday Oven with new recipes and ingredients for the player to discover.
This holiday, you’ll be diving in once again to collect all of the ingredients to make the different cookies, biscuits and frosted items to complete different objectives.
Ingredients
Before we get started with working on any recipes, we’re going to have to get the concerned ingredients from their respective sources.
You can find a number of ingredients by killing the various enemy types present in Destiny 2.
Vex Milk
Defeat Vex enemies to get this ingredient.
Taken Butter
Defeat Taken enemies to get this ingredient.
Superb Texture
Use your Super ability to get kills and obtain the ‘Superb Texture’ ingredient.
Sharp Flavor
Might want to pick out a favorite raid sword for this one and go slicey dicey for the ‘Sharp Flavor’ ingredient.
Pinch of Light
Gather up your friendly orbs of power to gain the ‘Pinch of Light’ ingredient.
Personal Touch
Finish off enemies using melee attacks.
Perfect Taste
You can acquire this ingredient by getting precision kills.
Null Taste
Go purple! Void yourself up and make sure you defeat enemies with that element to get the ‘Null Taste’ ingredient.
Multifaceted Flavors
Continuously maintain a streak of kills.
Impossible Heat
Equip the Solar element and kill enemies to gain the ‘Impossible Heat’ ingredient.
Flash of Inspiration
You’ll get these drops once you use your ultimate and create orbs of power for other players to use.
Finishing Touch
Kill enemies using Finishers to get this ingredient.
Ether Cane
Might want to head into the DZ for this one, and find some Fallen to farm some Ether Cane off of.
Electric Flavor
Electrify yourself and get a few arc kills for these drops.
Delicious Explosion
Get any kills from Grenades, Rocket Launchers or Grenade Launchers.
Dark Ether Cane
Find the undead faction of Fallen; Scorn! These will be your best and only source for Dark Ether Cane.
Chitin Powder
Might want to scour out Titan for this lot and get a few Hive kills to farm yourself some Chitin Powder.
Cabal Oil
Pretty self-explanatory. Find yourself some Cabal and kill ‘em to get some Cabal Oil.
Bullet Spray
Dropped by killing enemies using SMGs, Auto Rifles or LMGs.
Balanced Flavors
Dropped by killing enemies with Scout Rifles, Sniper Rifles, or Bows.
Recipes
Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
- Ingredients Required: Chitin Powder, Finishing Touch
- Vendor: Eris
Bittersweet Biscotti
- Ingredients Required: Dark Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors
- Vendor: Crow
Blueberry Crumbles
- Ingredients Required: Ether Cane, Bullet Spray
- Vendor: Shaw Han
Bright Dusted Snowballs
- Ingredients Required: Chitin Powder, Multifaceted Flavor
- Vendor: Tess
Candy Dead Ghosts
- Ingredients Required: Dark Ether Cane, Flash of Inspiration
- Vendor: The Spider
Chocolate Ship Cookie
- Ingredients Required: Cabal Oil, Null Taste
- Vendor: Amanda
Dark Chocolate Motes
- Ingredients Required: Taken Butter, Null Taste
- Vendor: Drifter
Eliksni Birdseed
- Ingredients Required: Ether Cane, Personal Touch
- Vendor: Hawthorne
Etheric Coldsnap
- Ingredients Required: Chitin Powder, Electric Flavor
- Vendor: Variks
Gentleman Shortbread
- Ingredients Required: Ether Cane, Perfect Taste
- Vendor: Devrim
Gjallerdoodles
- Ingredients Required: Ether Cane, Delicious Explosion
- Vendor: Zavala
Ill Fortune Cookies
- Ingredients Required: Dark Ether Cane, Impossible Heat
- Vendor: Petra Venj
Infinite Forest Cake
- Ingredients Required: Vex Milk, Impossible Heat
- Vendor: Failsafe
Lavender Ribbon Cookies
- Ingredients Required: Vex Milk, Personal Touch
- Vendor: Saint-14
Strange Cookies
- Ingredients Required: Taken Butter, Electric Flavor
- Vendor: Xur
Telemetry Tapioca
- Ingredients Required: Vex Milk, Bullet Spray
- Vendor: Banshee-44
Thousand Layer Cookies
- Ingredients Required: Taken Butter, Delicious Explosion
- Vendor: Riven (Wish 7)
Traveler Donut Hole
- Ingredients Required: Cabal Oil, Flash of Inspiration
- Vendor: Ikora
Vanilla Blades
- Ingredients Required: Cabal Oil, Sharp Flavor
- Vendor: Lord Shaxx