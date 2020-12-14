Cyberpunk 2077 Dream On Walkthrough

Side Jobs are a big part of your overall experience of Cyberpunk 2077, with many Side Jobs in the game related to different districts of the Night City and various characters in the game. This is a detailed walkthrough of the Cyberpunk 2077 Dream On side job.

Cyberpunk 2077 Dream On

You will get this side job when you complete Side Job called “I Fought the Law” then you will have to wait 48 hours in the game to start this side job.

The job will start when you receive a call from Jefferson, so go to his apartment in the Charter Hill area.

When you reach your destination, you will have to sit and get a briefing of what just happened in Jefferson’s apartment.

After you know all the information about the break-in that happened, you have to examine the area for any clues on the break-in and investigate this mystery.

It is a very interesting and fun job, so we would recommend that you figure it out on your own. But still, if you need a rough idea and some assistance, then read on!

So, the first thing you have to do is start scanning the whole area and you will see some traces of blood on the floor, follow those traces with the scanner on, and go to the upper floor hallway.

Keep following the trails and it will lead you to the media room and here, you can move some stuff to find a hidden door, stay in scan mode and force open the door to find clues if you have the right body attributes.

Otherwise, go to the security room on the ground floor below and access one computer screen to get the security code (6709) and then use it to unlock the other computer and open the hidden door.

Now go to the hidden room and scan the computer and follow its cable pattern up to the ceiling and you will find an old transceiver. Scan it and then the whole area and you will find an antenna in the room on the west side as well.

Get all of that to Elizabeth. You will have to go to a ramen shop in Japantown to meet Elizabeth.

Sit there with her while you talk to her for a while. Then you will have your next and last objective, which is to meet Jefferson.

He will be at the City Center Reconciliation Park waiting for you on a bench. Just go and talk to him and here you have the full choice if you want to tell Jefferson the whole story or you want to just tell him what Elizabeth said.

After you are done talking to Jefferson, this side job, “Dream On,” will be marked completed.