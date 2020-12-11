Cyberpunk 2077 Has Already Earned Back All Production, Marketing Expenses

Cyberpunk 2077 was released barely a couple of days ago but the game has already earned CD Projekt Red back all of its expenses.

Cyberpunk 2077 amassed more than 8 million pre-orders on all supported platforms before release, nearly 75 percent of which were digital. CD Projekt Red has now confirmed (via GRY-Online) that those pre-premiere sales “in all digital channels exceeded the total amount of” expenses incurred.

That covers development expenses as well as marketing and promotional expenses to date and planned until the end of 2020. CD Projekt Red has hence already started earning profits with Cyberpunk 2077 as physical pre-orders alone boosted earnings in the positive.

Something else to consider is that nearly 60 percent of all pre-orders were on PC. Cyberpunk 2077 peaked over a million concurrent players on Steam on the day of release. The game has made over $50 million in revenues on the digital platform at the time of writing, meaning that CD Projekt Red gets to keep 80 percent of all Steam sales from here on.

Despite the stellar success, Cyberpunk 2077 did not release without concerns. The game suffers from a number of bugs and glitches in addition to performance woes. While a day-one update and new graphic drivers from Nvidia and AMD did address some of those problems, players are still awaiting the game to ironed out.

CD Projekt Red has not confirmed if more updates will be released either before or during the holidays. The best bet for players is to expect the developer to start pumping out updates and patches after returning from vacations in early 2021.

Remember that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt too had issues at release but which were steadily addressed with time. Cyberpunk 2077 is larger on all scales and also features a more complex world. Such concerns were hence always going to be there.