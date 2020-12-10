In this Cyberpunk 2077 Meredith Stout Romance guide, we’ll talk about all the requirements to build a relationship with Meredith Stout, a Corpo Agent in CP 2077.

You don’t have to be a Corpo Agent to romance her. She is an optional objective in the game but doing what she says will get you a sex scene in a hotel.

Cyberpunk 2077 Meredith Stout Romance

There are a total number of seven romances in Cyberpunk 2077. Five of them are women, and two of them are men that you can romance.

Your gender plays an essential role in romancing five out of seven of these romances. All of this might lead to a sex scene if you make all the right choices.

Meredith is a straight woman; therefore, you need to be a male to romance her. You won’t be able to get this romance option if you’re a female. Moreover, your life path does not matter in this regard.

Where to find Meredith Stout

You’ll encounter Meredith Stout when you’re on your visit to the Maelstrom. You meet her as a female Corpo Agent during ‘The Pickup’ primary mission.

She is a secondary and optional objective in the game. Once you’ve defeated Maelstrom Gang in the mission, she’ll send you a phone message.

After this, she’ll want to meet you at a Motel. The right choices here will lead to a sex scene.

The Pickup Job

The Pickup is the 6th main quest in the game. During this mission, there will be a secondary objective to talk to the Corpo Agent Meredith Stout.

Make sure that you don’t attack her bodyguards or her. After talking, it doesn’t matter if you accept the money chip that she will offer you.

You can pick the following order of dialogues while talking to Meredith.

“[Shake Hand] Correct” > “I just wanna talk” > “Yep. All by my lonesome.” > “Don’t Know Him” > “You want info. I want a bot. Let’s make a deal.” > “No way. Not happenin”.

Foor Processing Plant

Your next objective will be to visit the Maelstrom Gang in the Food Processing Plant. Now there are two paths that you can take.

It doesn’t matter what path you take in terms of romance with Meredith. If you took the chip from Meredith, you should give it to the gang.

The chip is infected with a virus, resulting in a fight with the Maelstrom gang. The other path you can take is to ask for a discount from the gang, and a fight will break out.

Either way, you have to kill the gang and its leader, Royce, and rob the Flathead Militech in the end. Follow these dialogues while talking with the Maelstroms:

“Sit” > “[Calm Jackie] Jackie, sit down.” > “I’ll pass” > “Show it to me” > “We’ll take it” > “Really expect me to pay twice?” > “Prepared to offer us a discount?” > “Take Down Royce” > “Shoot Royce.”

Venus in Furs

Now that you’ve ended things with Meredith on favorable conditions by killing the Maelstrom, she’ll send you a flirty text message.

This message will initiate the ‘Venus in Furs’ quest, which you can locate on the map. Meredith will ask you to meet at a No-Tell Motel for a passionate scene.

Track the location from the journal menu and go there. At this point, there will be just one option to select, “So What Now?” after which she will grab you, and the romp shall begin.

Meredith will send you one last text message, and this shall conclude your relationship with Meredith Stout in Cyberpunk 2077.