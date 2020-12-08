You Can Play Cyberpunk 2077 With DualSense On Steam

Steam now officially supports the new DualSense controller as well as most of its new features. Those who own the new PlayStation 5 controller will hence be able to enjoy Cyberpunk 2077 from the comfort of their couch.

Steam was already supporting DualSense straight out of the box when the controller hit retail last month. Following an update earlier today, Steam now also supports its controller-specific features such as rumble, gyro, trackpad, and lightbar functions. The same update further added support for a directional swipe mode for players to use with trackpads and the gyro.

The new adaptive trigger of DualSense remain to be supported (or mentioned) by Steam. They need to be supported by a game first before being used on PC. CD Projekt Red hence needs to first integrate the new adaptive triggers for the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077 before players can enjoy the feel of Night City on PC.

Added support for PS5 Controllers to Steam Input including trackpad, gyro, lightbar, and rumble functionality

Added a directional swipe mode for use with trackpads and gyro

Improved support for games that use raw input for controllers

Fixed the Xbox Series X controller showing up as 2 separate controllers

Fixed controller input for some games using embedded Chrome

It is worth nothing how quick Valve has been in supporting the new PS5 controller on Steam. Initial support was added a month back but only on the Steam beta client. It could either be a coincidence that the live client was updated just two days before release or on purpose for players to be able to use their new DualSense controller to play Cyberpunk 2077 on PC.

Cyberpunk 2077 officially releases on December 10, 2020. Reviews are already out and confirm that while the game fulfills its promise of a dystopian future, it is also marred by bugs and performance issues.