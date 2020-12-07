PlayStation Exclusives Lead TGA Game of the Year 2020

This Thursday won’t be like any other in the year for gamers and The Game Awards 2020 is the reason for that. Not only will we get announcements for new and existing video games but we’ll also see which games made a real impact in the industry in 2020. Right now, the Player’s Voice votes are underway and two titles are head to head for the winner’s place. As it seems, two Playstation exclusives are close to winning Player’s Voice.

The Player’s Voice award lets players vote for the ultimate game of the year and it’s a category with no jury. During the third round, which is now live, there are 5 titles available to vote. Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us 2, Hades, Doom Eternal and Marvel’s Spiderman: Miles Morales. Everyone can expect which two games lead the race. Over the past few hours, Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us 2 are head to head with the former currently winning with 41%.

2020 was a great year for Sony Interactive Entertainment. Having 3 out of 5 nominees in the Player’s Voice award being Playstation exclusives sets the stage for the Game of the Year winner too. Most expect The Last of Us 2 to be that winner with Ghost of Tsushima winning more and more ground by the day.

Spider-man: Miles Morales is also a game with a prospect but since it’s only been a month since its release, we doubt it will get a vote over the other 2 Playstation exclusives for Game of the Year.

The Game Awards 2020 ceremony will take place on December 10th. Amongst the award presenters, we’ll see huge names like Nintendo’s Reggie Fils-Aime, Troy Baker, Brie Larson, and Gal Gadot. Make sure to tune in and watch the action as this is the closer we get to real gaming announcement fun since we have no E3 or Gamescom huge presentations due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Rumors want some strange announcements to take place during the show.