Is there Co-op in Cyberpunk 2077?

Cyberpunk 2077 is releasing in a week and by now many might be wondering if there is a co-op mode in Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt Red is very vocal about their ambitions for their upcoming game. That includes multiplayer as an option. However, this will not be the case at launch.

Cyberpunk 2077 Co-op

For now, what we know is that Cyberpunk won’t include any type of multiplayer at launch. Up until the time the developers introduce a multiplayer update, the game will be strictly single-player. CD Projekt is committing to this by saying that you should expect the value of The Witcher 3. Their previous game too is a stellar single-player experience and we couldn’t even be mad about it not including a co-op mode.

It almost makes sense. The story is meant to be played by one person with a clear mission and a series of NPC around them. Adding co-op to a title like Cyberpunk is like adding co-op to Assassin’s Creed games. Even though co-op has become a solid standard in our generation, sometimes we need to sit back and enjoy the game ourselves. Cyberpunk 2077 is one of those games. Well, at least until the multiplayer updates comes out.

Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer

We know for a fact that CD Projekt’s upcoming title will include a multiplayer mode. However, this will take time to pin down and late to release. As we see it, it will be an entirely new game inside Cyberpunk. It won’t just be Gwent and The Witcher 3. Quest designer Patrick Mills from CD Projekt Red has said to Eurogamer:

“We have multiplayer in R&D, but the game we’re shipping to you, the game you’re going to buy is the single-player experience. That’s really what we’re concentrating on now, the single-player RPG experience. That’s what we want to nail down before we start looking at any of these other things.”

We still don’t know what multiplayer in Cyberpunk will look like. However, it’s almost natural for the developers to add some type of PvP since they announced that there will be cosmetics in the mode when it releases.

Cyberpunk 2077 releases on December 10th for PC and consoles. CD Projekt urges players to not share any footage until the day before since the street date is now broken and fans are already getting their copies early.