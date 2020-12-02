Kojima Productions New Game Set in Modern Era, Mechs and Monsters

Death Stranding is now 1 year old and Kojima Productions won’t rest on its laurels because of its success. The team is now actively hiring for a brand new project and some of the information points to that new game being a sequel to Death Stranding or another mechs related video game. Are there any chances of Death Stranding 2 already being in development?

Kojima Productions has made an official announcement that they have started the development of a brand new video game. To do so, they are opening up positions for programmers, designers, producers and managers across various positions of the development stage. Here’s what the announcement reads:

Do you have a passion for development, an enthusiasm for the future of gaming and also great teamwork skills? If so, we want you to join us. KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS can officially reveal that a new project is in development and we are looking to expand our team with a series of new roles.

Although most of those listings are generic and offer no new hints to point to what their next game will be, a couple of them do reveal what we’ll see in this game.

Apparently, we’ll once again be heading to a modern era with vehicles, firearms and mecha. The description reads:

3D model production of weapons, gadgets, vehicles, mechas, etc. Knowledge and experience in producing a wide range of animations, not limited to people, such as vehicles, mechas, and monsters.

Mechs is an area of expertise for Hideo Kojima as Metal Gear Solid offers a huge variety of mechas. Death Stranding doesn’t fall into that category. However, we left its world in a state that evolution. It is possible that the new chiral network can support mechas and take the franchise to a new level.

In addition, there is one listing that points to non-humanoid NPCs being available in their new game. Death Stranding does include such enemies through the timefall mechanic. In fact, it wouldn’t surprise us if it is Death Stranding that we’re talking about.

Fans that want Kojima Productions to be acquiring the Silent Hill and Metal Gear Solid franchises from Konami will be sad. The descriptions above don’t fit any of their backstories. We are most likely looking at Death Stranding 2 or an entirely new IP.

For what it’s worth, we can hope for Hideo Kojima to be making a surprise announcement during The Game Awards 2020 ceremony. We can all remember how the whole arena of TGA 2015 vouched for Kojima during his ban from Konami. This makes the event’s stage a special one for the popular producer.