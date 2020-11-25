Football Manager 2021 Best Coaches for Each Position

Managing a good football club in Football Manager 2021 isn’t just about having the best players. Players in your club can only be as good as the coaches you hire to train them. Hence we have compiled below a list of Football Manager 2021 Best Coaches in each coaching territory, in the hopes that this will help you choose the best ones to suit your needs.
Football Manager 2021 Best Coaches
Coaches are ideal to keeping your teams on their toes in FM 2021 and ever-increasing their stats and skills. Thus which coaches you choose for each type of player and for each type of skill is ideal to your teams overall performance.
All coaches have attributes and, when players look for a coach that is best suited for their needs, they can look at attributes and stars of the coaches.
To further help with that, we have compiled a list of all the best coaches for each category in Football Manager 2021.
It’s also important to know what key attributes are needed in coaches for each category as well, which are:
- Goalkeeping – handling & distribution/shot stopping: Determination, level of discipline, motivation
- Defending – technical/tactical: Determination, level of discipline, motivation, defending, technical/tactical
- Possession – technical/tactical: Determination, level of discipline, motivation, mental, tactical/technical
- Attacking – technical/tactical: Determination, level of discipline, motivation, attacking, tactical/technical
- Fitness – quickness/strength: Determination, level of discipline, motivation, fitness
This will tell you all you need to know for the perfect coaches for each category.
Now down below we have listed down the top 5 coaches in all categories in FM 2021.
Tactical Defending
|Stars
|Name
|Age
|Club
|5
|Baresi, Giuseppe
|62
|Inter
|4.5
|McGrain, Danny
|70
|Celtic
|4.5
|Cecchi, Mario
|51
|Lazio
|4.5
|Bernazzani, Daniele
|57
|Inter
|4.5
|Pietra, Minervo
|66
|SLB
Technical Defending
|Stars
|Name
|Age
|Club
|4.5
|Baresi, Giuseppe
|62
|Inter
|4.5
|Inakii Bergara
|58
|–
|4.5
|Bernazzani, Daniele
|57
|Inter
|4
|McGrain, Danny
|70
|Celtic
|4
|Mahseredijian, Fabio
|53
|–
Tactical Possession
|Stars
|Name
|Age
|Club
|4.5
|Baresi, Giuseppe
|62
|Inter
|4.5
|Beoni, Loris
|61
|–
|4.5
|Salzarulo, Michele
|36
|Inter
|4.5
|Bernazzani, Daniele
|57
|Inter
|4.5
|Cecchi, Mario
|55
|Emirates
Technical Possession
|Stars
|Name
|Age
|Club
|5
|Flavio Tenius
|56
|BOT
|4.5
|Brychczy, Lucjan
|86
|Legia
|4.5
|Vaniak, Martin
|49
|–
|4.5
|Mimms. Bobby
|56
|Bengal
|4.5
|Correia, Daniel
|43
|–
Tactical Attacking
|Stars
|Name
|Age
|Club
|4
|Mc Kenna, Kieran
|34
|Man Utd
|4
|Mahseredjian, Fabio
|53
|–
|4
|Borrel, R0odolfo
|49
|Man City
|4
|Beoni, Loris
|61
|–
|4
|Wood, Neil
|37
|Man Utd
Technical Attacking
|Stars
|Name
|Age
|Club
|4.5
|Trombetta, Maurizio
|57
|–
|4.5
|Borrel, Rodolfo
|49
|Man City
|4.5
|McKenna, Kieran
|34
|Man Utd
|4.5
|Brychczy, Lucjan
|86
|Legia
|4.5
|Eder Alexio
|63
|ATM
Shot Stopping Goalkeeping
|Stars
|Name
|Age
|Club
|4.5
|Flavio Tenius
|56
|BOT
|4.5
|Grigioni, Adalberto
|65
|Lazio
|4.5
|Squizzi, Lorenzo
|46
|Chievo
|4.5
|Bonaiuti, Adriano
|53
|Inter
|4.5
|Otxotorena, Jose Manuel
|59
|Valencia
Handling and Distribution Goalkeeping
|Stars
|Name
|Age
|Club
|5
|Bonaiuti, Adriano
|53
|Inter
|4.5
|Savorani, Marco
|55
|Roma
|4.5
|Flavio Tenius
|56
|BOT
|4.5
|Otxotorena, Jose Manuel
|59
|Valencia
|4.5
|Grigioni, Adalberto
|65
|Lazio
Fitness (Strength and Quickness)
|Stars
|Name
|Age
|Club
|5
|Monteiro, Mario
|56
|SLB
|5
|Buenaventura, Lorenzo
|57
|Man City
|5
|Piri, Scott
|51
|Galatasaray
|5
|Mendes, Bruno
|37
|–
|5
|Seirul.lo, Paco
|74
|Barcelona