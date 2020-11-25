Football Manager 2021 Best Coaches for Each Position

Managing a good football club in Football Manager 2021 isn’t just about having the best players. Players in your club can only be as good as the coaches you hire to train them. Hence we have compiled below a list of Football Manager 2021 Best Coaches in each coaching territory, in the hopes that this will help you choose the best ones to suit your needs.

Football Manager 2021 Best Coaches

Coaches are ideal to keeping your teams on their toes in FM 2021 and ever-increasing their stats and skills. Thus which coaches you choose for each type of player and for each type of skill is ideal to your teams overall performance.

All coaches have attributes and, when players look for a coach that is best suited for their needs, they can look at attributes and stars of the coaches.

To further help with that, we have compiled a list of all the best coaches for each category in Football Manager 2021.

It’s also important to know what key attributes are needed in coaches for each category as well, which are:

Goalkeeping – handling & distribution/shot stopping: Determination, level of discipline, motivation

Defending – technical/tactical: Determination, level of discipline, motivation, defending, technical/tactical

Possession – technical/tactical: Determination, level of discipline, motivation, mental, tactical/technical

Attacking – technical/tactical: Determination, level of discipline, motivation, attacking, tactical/technical

Fitness – quickness/strength: Determination, level of discipline, motivation, fitness

This will tell you all you need to know for the perfect coaches for each category.

Now down below we have listed down the top 5 coaches in all categories in FM 2021.

Tactical Defending

Stars Name Age Club 5 Baresi, Giuseppe 62 Inter 4.5 McGrain, Danny 70 Celtic 4.5 Cecchi, Mario 51 Lazio 4.5 Bernazzani, Daniele 57 Inter 4.5 Pietra, Minervo 66 SLB

Technical Defending

Stars Name Age Club 4.5 Baresi, Giuseppe 62 Inter 4.5 Inakii Bergara 58 – 4.5 Bernazzani, Daniele 57 Inter 4 McGrain, Danny 70 Celtic 4 Mahseredijian, Fabio 53 –

Tactical Possession

Stars Name Age Club 4.5 Baresi, Giuseppe 62 Inter 4.5 Beoni, Loris 61 – 4.5 Salzarulo, Michele 36 Inter 4.5 Bernazzani, Daniele 57 Inter 4.5 Cecchi, Mario 55 Emirates

Technical Possession

Stars Name Age Club 5 Flavio Tenius 56 BOT 4.5 Brychczy, Lucjan 86 Legia 4.5 Vaniak, Martin 49 – 4.5 Mimms. Bobby 56 Bengal 4.5 Correia, Daniel 43 –

Tactical Attacking

Stars Name Age Club 4 Mc Kenna, Kieran 34 Man Utd 4 Mahseredjian, Fabio 53 – 4 Borrel, R0odolfo 49 Man City 4 Beoni, Loris 61 – 4 Wood, Neil 37 Man Utd

Technical Attacking

Stars Name Age Club 4.5 Trombetta, Maurizio 57 – 4.5 Borrel, Rodolfo 49 Man City 4.5 McKenna, Kieran 34 Man Utd 4.5 Brychczy, Lucjan 86 Legia 4.5 Eder Alexio 63 ATM

Shot Stopping Goalkeeping

Stars Name Age Club 4.5 Flavio Tenius 56 BOT 4.5 Grigioni, Adalberto 65 Lazio 4.5 Squizzi, Lorenzo 46 Chievo 4.5 Bonaiuti, Adriano 53 Inter 4.5 Otxotorena, Jose Manuel 59 Valencia

Handling and Distribution Goalkeeping

Stars Name Age Club 5 Bonaiuti, Adriano 53 Inter 4.5 Savorani, Marco 55 Roma 4.5 Flavio Tenius 56 BOT 4.5 Otxotorena, Jose Manuel 59 Valencia 4.5 Grigioni, Adalberto 65 Lazio

Fitness (Strength and Quickness)