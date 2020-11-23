Some PS4 Owners Are Already Playing Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 has broken its street date a few weeks ahead of release. Physical copies have already found their way into the waiting hands of some players and hence, be warned of story spoilers finding their way on the internet from hereon.

Taking to Reddit earlier today, user “Justgonnasendit90” shared an image of a sealed PS4 copy of Cyberpunk 2077 straight from an Amazon warehouse. While he stated that he only snapped a picture of the box, there is obviously no way to suggest that he did not bring the game home.

However, not everyone can be expected to limit themselves to just taking a picture. One particular fan who was able to get a leaked physical copy (via PC Gamer) went ahead to stream the first 20 minutes of Cyberpunk 2077 earlier today. The footage was running on the PS4 Pro version and was from the Nomod lifepath with V getting into a bit of trouble with the local sheriff outside of Night City. The streamed gameplay was mostly the prologue and before any of the main storyline arcs begin. That however is not saying that players will not be ending the game and sharing spoilers before the official release date arrives.

CD Projekt Red recently showed Cyberpunk 2077 running on both Xbox One X and Xbox Series X. The presentation was to give a fair idea of graphical differences between the two versions. The developer assured that a similar presentation would soon be given for the PS4 and PS5 versions.

Cyberpunk 2077 has already been delayed three times. The developer has again assured that there will be no further delays despite recent rumors claiming so. Should that come true, the game will be releasing simultaneously across a number of platforms on December 10, 2020.