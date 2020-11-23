Call Of Duty: Warzone Streamer Racks 60 Kills For New Record

By Saqib Mansoor

We now have a new world record for the most number of kills obtained by a single player in a Call of Duty: Warzone match.

Call of Duty streamer and content creator Aydan “Aydan” Conrad racked up a monstrous 60-kill streak on the weekend in a solo-versus-squads Warzone match. That is almost on par with killing half of the server all alone.

Making it even more memorable was Aydan getting pitted against a Juggernaut at the end and coming out victorious. It goes without saying that breaking this new world record in Warzone will not be easy by any means.

Something of interest is that the previous world record for the most kills in a Warzone match was set at 57 kills by Russian streamer and content creator Stikinson. This happened roughly a couple of months back. Aydan hence took just two months at maximum to bring the crown home to the United States.

The new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was released last week and hence, majority of the Call of Duty-loving community has already moved on from Modern Warfare. Warzone however remains to be integrated with the new installment.

Black Ops Cold War will receive its first season of content (battle pass included) somewhere in early December. That will be when players are finally allowed to use their Black Ops Cold War weapons and operators, as well as cosmetics, in Warzone. Everyone will then be able to choose between either their Modern Warfare or Black Ops Cold War loadouts.

Saqib Mansoor

has halted regime changes, curbed demonic invasions, and averted at least one cosmic omnicide; all from the confines of his gaming chair.