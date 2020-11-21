Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Yunobo Quests Guide

This is our guide for the Yunobo quests in Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity. These quests are centered on Yunobo and provide awards and abilities for Yunobo. The rewards are well worth the effort you put into completing these quests.
Below we provide a breakdown for each Yunobo quest available to you in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.
This includes info on the quest unlock requirements, their location and rewards you get for completing each and every one of them.
Goron Rations
Location: Eldin
How to Complete
To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘Water and Fire’ mission.
You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:
- Raw Bird Drumstick x10
- Hydromelon x10
- Bright-Eyed Crab x10
- Octorok Trophy x15
- Bokoblin Trophy x150
Reward: Bonus Combo
The Rock-Hard Grill
Location: Eldin
How to Complete
To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘Water and Fire’ mission.
You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:
- Topaz x1
- Amber x1
- Lizalfos Trophy x100
- Stone Pebblit Trophy x20
Reward: +1 Bonus Hearts
Defend the Goron Hot Springs
Location: Eldin
How to Complete
To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘Water and Fire’ mission.
You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:
- Fortified Pumpkin x10
- Ironshell Crab x10
- Bokoblin Trophy x250
- Moblin Trophy x10
Reward: +1 Bonus Hearts
Fighting Fire With…
Location: Eldin
How to Complete
To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘Water and Fire’ mission.
You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:
- Red Chuchu Jelly x3
- Fire Keese Wing x5
- Red Lizalfos Tail x10
- Lizalfos Tail x15
- Chuchu Trophy x30
Reward: Special-Attack Gauge +1