Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Yunobo Quests Guide

This is our guide for the Yunobo quests in Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity. These quests are centered on Yunobo and provide awards and abilities for Yunobo. The rewards are well worth the effort you put into completing these quests.

Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Yunobo Quests

Below we provide a breakdown for each Yunobo quest available to you in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

This includes info on the quest unlock requirements, their location and rewards you get for completing each and every one of them.

Goron Rations

Location: Eldin

How to Complete

To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘Water and Fire’ mission.

You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:

Raw Bird Drumstick x10

Hydromelon x10

Bright-Eyed Crab x10

Octorok Trophy x15

Bokoblin Trophy x150

Reward: Bonus Combo

The Rock-Hard Grill

Location: Eldin

How to Complete

To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘Water and Fire’ mission.

You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:

Topaz x1

Amber x1

Lizalfos Trophy x100

Stone Pebblit Trophy x20

Reward: +1 Bonus Hearts

Defend the Goron Hot Springs

Location: Eldin

How to Complete

To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘Water and Fire’ mission.

You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:

Fortified Pumpkin x10

Ironshell Crab x10

Bokoblin Trophy x250

Moblin Trophy x10

Reward: +1 Bonus Hearts

Fighting Fire With…

Location: Eldin

How to Complete

To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘Water and Fire’ mission.

You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:

Red Chuchu Jelly x3

Fire Keese Wing x5

Red Lizalfos Tail x10

Lizalfos Tail x15

Chuchu Trophy x30

Reward: Special-Attack Gauge +1