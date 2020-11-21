Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Yunobo Quests Guide

This is our guide for the Yunobo quests in Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity. These quests are centered on Yunobo and provide awards and abilities for Yunobo. The rewards are well worth the effort you put into completing these quests.

Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Yunobo Quests

Below we provide a breakdown for each Yunobo quest available to you in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

This includes info on the quest unlock requirements, their location and rewards you get for completing each and every one of them.

Goron Rations

Location: Eldin

How to Complete
To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘Water and Fire’ mission.

You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:

  • Raw Bird Drumstick x10
  • Hydromelon x10
  • Bright-Eyed Crab x10
  • Octorok Trophy x15
  • Bokoblin Trophy x150

Reward: Bonus Combo

The Rock-Hard Grill

Location: Eldin

How to Complete
To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘Water and Fire’ mission.

You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:

  • Topaz x1
  • Amber x1
  • Lizalfos Trophy x100
  • Stone Pebblit Trophy x20

Reward: +1 Bonus Hearts

Defend the Goron Hot Springs

Location: Eldin

How to Complete
To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘Water and Fire’ mission.

You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:

  • Fortified Pumpkin x10
  • Ironshell Crab x10
  • Bokoblin Trophy x250
  • Moblin Trophy x10

Reward: +1 Bonus Hearts

Fighting Fire With…

Location: Eldin

How to Complete
To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘Water and Fire’ mission.

You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:

  • Red Chuchu Jelly x3
  • Fire Keese Wing x5
  • Red Lizalfos Tail x10
  • Lizalfos Tail x15
  • Chuchu Trophy x30

Reward: Special-Attack Gauge +1

