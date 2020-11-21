Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Revali Quests Guide

Each character in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity has their own set of exclusive quests that can be completed to acquire some useful rewards for the character and unlock new abilities for them. In this guide, we’ll go over all the exclusive quests that you can complete for Revali in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Revali Quests

There are 8 exclusive quests available for Revali. Below, we’ve listed the location, requirements and reward for each of these nine quests for Daruk.

The rewards for these quests are actually really good, so make sure to complete all of them if you want to make Revali as powerful as possible.

A Fly-by-Night Operation

Location

This quest is located in Hebra.

How to Complete

To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘The Yiga Clan Attacks!’ mission.

You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:

1x Luminous Stone

5x Wizzrobe Trophy

Reward: Bonus Combo

Across Tanager Canyon

Location

This quest is located in Hebra.

How to Complete

To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘The Road Home, Besieged’ mission.

You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:

10x Staminoka Bass

10x Endura Carrot

10x Flint

10x Wood

30x Keese Trophy

Reward: +1 Special-Attack Gauge

Beyond the Wall of Thunder

Location

This quest is located in Central Hyrule.

How to Complete

To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘Freeing Korok Forest’ mission.

You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:

5x Electric Safflina

5x Voltfin Trout

5x Wizzrobe Trophy

200x Bokoblin Trophy

100x Lizalfos Trophy

Reward: +1 Bonus Hearts

Learning to Become the Wind

Location

This quest is located in Hebra.

How to Complete

To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘Revali, the Rito Warrior’ mission.

You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:

5x Raw Meat

150x Bokoblin Trophy

Reward: Bonus Combo

Soured Honeymoon

Location

This quest is located in Hebra.

How to Complete

To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘When Courage Fails’ mission.

You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:

30x Wildberry

200x Bokoblin Trophy

50x Lizalfos Trophy

1x Hinox Trophy

Reward: +2 Bonus Hearts

The Rito Flying Tournament

Location

This quest is located in Hebra.

How to Complete

To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘The Road Home, Besieged’ mission.

You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:

1x Opal

1x Amber

10x Raw Bird Thigh

35x Keese Trophy

1500x Rupees

Reward: Bonus Combo

Upgrading the Flight Range (1)

Location

This quest is located in Hebra.

How to Complete

To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘Revali, the Rito Warrior’ mission.

You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:

1x Flint

100x Bokoblin Trophy

5x Keese Trophy

Reward: +1 Bonus Hearts

Upgrading the Flight Range (2)

Location

This quest is located in Hebra.

How to Complete

To unlock this quest, you need the ‘Revali, the Rito Warrior’ mission.

You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:

10x Bokoblin Fang

5x Moblin Horn

10x Lizalfos Talon

1x Chuchu Jelly

Reward: Bonus Combo