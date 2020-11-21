Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Revali Quests Guide

Each character in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity has their own set of exclusive quests that can be completed to acquire some useful rewards for the character and unlock new abilities for them. In this guide, we’ll go over all the exclusive quests that you can complete for Revali in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.
Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Revali Quests
There are 8 exclusive quests available for Revali. Below, we’ve listed the location, requirements and reward for each of these nine quests for Daruk.
The rewards for these quests are actually really good, so make sure to complete all of them if you want to make Revali as powerful as possible.
A Fly-by-Night Operation
Location
This quest is located in Hebra.
How to Complete
To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘The Yiga Clan Attacks!’ mission.
You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:
- 1x Luminous Stone
- 5x Wizzrobe Trophy
Reward: Bonus Combo
Across Tanager Canyon
Location
This quest is located in Hebra.
How to Complete
To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘The Road Home, Besieged’ mission.
You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:
- 10x Staminoka Bass
- 10x Endura Carrot
- 10x Flint
- 10x Wood
- 30x Keese Trophy
Reward: +1 Special-Attack Gauge
Beyond the Wall of Thunder
Location
This quest is located in Central Hyrule.
How to Complete
To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘Freeing Korok Forest’ mission.
You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:
- 5x Electric Safflina
- 5x Voltfin Trout
- 5x Wizzrobe Trophy
- 200x Bokoblin Trophy
- 100x Lizalfos Trophy
Reward: +1 Bonus Hearts
Learning to Become the Wind
Location
This quest is located in Hebra.
How to Complete
To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘Revali, the Rito Warrior’ mission.
You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:
- 5x Raw Meat
- 150x Bokoblin Trophy
Reward: Bonus Combo
Soured Honeymoon
Location
This quest is located in Hebra.
How to Complete
To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘When Courage Fails’ mission.
You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:
- 30x Wildberry
- 200x Bokoblin Trophy
- 50x Lizalfos Trophy
- 1x Hinox Trophy
Reward: +2 Bonus Hearts
The Rito Flying Tournament
Location
This quest is located in Hebra.
How to Complete
To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘The Road Home, Besieged’ mission.
You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:
- 1x Opal
- 1x Amber
- 10x Raw Bird Thigh
- 35x Keese Trophy
- 1500x Rupees
Reward: Bonus Combo
Upgrading the Flight Range (1)
Location
This quest is located in Hebra.
How to Complete
To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘Revali, the Rito Warrior’ mission.
You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:
- 1x Flint
- 100x Bokoblin Trophy
- 5x Keese Trophy
Reward: +1 Bonus Hearts
Upgrading the Flight Range (2)
Location
This quest is located in Hebra.
How to Complete
To unlock this quest, you need the ‘Revali, the Rito Warrior’ mission.
You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:
- 10x Bokoblin Fang
- 5x Moblin Horn
- 10x Lizalfos Talon
- 1x Chuchu Jelly
Reward: Bonus Combo