Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Daruk Quests Guide

In Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, each character has their own set of exclusive quests that you can complete to get useful rewards and unlock new abilities for that character. In this guide, we’ll go over all the exclusive quests that you can complete for Daruk in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Daruk Quests

There are 9 exclusive quests for Daruk. Below, we’ve listed the location, requirement and reward for each of these nine quests for Daruk.

The rewards for these quests are actually really good, so make sure to complete all of them if you want to make Daruk as powerful as possible.

A Battle Against the Heat

Location

This quest is located in Eldin.

How to Complete

To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘Daruk, the Goron Hero’ mission.

You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:

5x Smotherwing Butterfly

5x Fireproof Lizard

1x Stone talus Trophy

Reward: Bonus Combo

A Goron-Style Massage

Location

This quest is located in Eldin.

How to Complete

To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘Destroy the Yiga Clan!’ mission.

You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:

5x Opal

50x Moblin Fang

15x Stone Pebblit Trophy

2000x Rupees

Reward: +2 Bonus Hearts

An Irresistible Aroma

Location

This quest is located in Eldin.

How to Complete

To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘The Yiga Clan Attacks!’ mission.

You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:

10x Wood

10x Flint

5x Red Chuchu Jelly

150x Bokoblin Trophy

Reward: +1 Bonus Hearts

Gut-Check Challenge

Location

This quest is located in Eldin.

How to Complete

To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘The Road Home, Besieged’ mission.

You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:

10x Rushroom

10x Swift Violet

10x Lizalfos Tail

200x Bokoblin Trophy

1x Lynel Trophy

Reward: +1 Special-Attack Gauge

Playing Cucco

Location

This quest is located in Eldin.

How to Complete

To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘Freeing Korok Forest’ mission.

You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:

10x Hightail Lizard

10x Fleet-Lotus Seeds

10x Hot-Footed Frog

200x Lizalfos Trophy

Reward: Bonus Combo

Playing with Fire

Location

This quest is located in Eldin.

How to Complete

To unlock this quest, you need to complete Daruk’s Training challenge.

You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:

1x Red Chuchu Jelly

5x Chuchu Trophy

Reward: Bonus Combo

The Creative Fires

Location

This quest is located in Eldin.

How to Complete

To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘Daruk, the Goron Hero’ mission.

You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:

3x Fireproof Lizard

10x Stone Pebblit Trophy

Reward: +1 Bonus Hearts

These Muscles of Mine(rs)

Location

This quest is located in Eldin.

How to Complete

To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘The Road Home, Besieged’ mission.

You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:

10x Mighty Bananas

10x Razorshroom

10x Mighty Carp

15x Stone Pebblit Trophy

1x Stone Talus Trophy

Reward: Bonus Combo

To Stand atop the Lava

Location

This quest is located in Eldin.

How to Complete

To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘Akkala Tower’ mission.

You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:

10x Smothering Butterfly

10x Hydromelon

10x Cool Safflina

20x Chillshroom

X35 Stone Pebblit Trophy

Reward: Bonus Combo