Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Daruk Quests Guide

In Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, each character has their own set of exclusive quests that you can complete to get useful rewards and unlock new abilities for that character. In this guide, we’ll go over all the exclusive quests that you can complete for Daruk in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.
Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Daruk Quests
There are 9 exclusive quests for Daruk. Below, we’ve listed the location, requirement and reward for each of these nine quests for Daruk.
The rewards for these quests are actually really good, so make sure to complete all of them if you want to make Daruk as powerful as possible.
A Battle Against the Heat
Location
This quest is located in Eldin.
How to Complete
To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘Daruk, the Goron Hero’ mission.
You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:
- 5x Smotherwing Butterfly
- 5x Fireproof Lizard
- 1x Stone talus Trophy
Reward: Bonus Combo
A Goron-Style Massage
Location
This quest is located in Eldin.
How to Complete
To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘Destroy the Yiga Clan!’ mission.
You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:
- 5x Opal
- 50x Moblin Fang
- 15x Stone Pebblit Trophy
- 2000x Rupees
Reward: +2 Bonus Hearts
An Irresistible Aroma
Location
This quest is located in Eldin.
How to Complete
To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘The Yiga Clan Attacks!’ mission.
You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:
- 10x Wood
- 10x Flint
- 5x Red Chuchu Jelly
- 150x Bokoblin Trophy
Reward: +1 Bonus Hearts
Gut-Check Challenge
Location
This quest is located in Eldin.
How to Complete
To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘The Road Home, Besieged’ mission.
You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:
- 10x Rushroom
- 10x Swift Violet
- 10x Lizalfos Tail
- 200x Bokoblin Trophy
- 1x Lynel Trophy
Reward: +1 Special-Attack Gauge
Playing Cucco
Location
This quest is located in Eldin.
How to Complete
To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘Freeing Korok Forest’ mission.
You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:
- 10x Hightail Lizard
- 10x Fleet-Lotus Seeds
- 10x Hot-Footed Frog
- 200x Lizalfos Trophy
Reward: Bonus Combo
Playing with Fire
Location
This quest is located in Eldin.
How to Complete
To unlock this quest, you need to complete Daruk’s Training challenge.
You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:
- 1x Red Chuchu Jelly
- 5x Chuchu Trophy
Reward: Bonus Combo
The Creative Fires
Location
This quest is located in Eldin.
How to Complete
To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘Daruk, the Goron Hero’ mission.
You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:
- 3x Fireproof Lizard
- 10x Stone Pebblit Trophy
Reward: +1 Bonus Hearts
These Muscles of Mine(rs)
Location
This quest is located in Eldin.
How to Complete
To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘The Road Home, Besieged’ mission.
You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:
- 10x Mighty Bananas
- 10x Razorshroom
- 10x Mighty Carp
- 15x Stone Pebblit Trophy
- 1x Stone Talus Trophy
Reward: Bonus Combo
To Stand atop the Lava
Location
This quest is located in Eldin.
How to Complete
To unlock this quest, you need to complete the ‘Akkala Tower’ mission.
You need to collect the following materials to complete this quest:
- 10x Smothering Butterfly
- 10x Hydromelon
- 10x Cool Safflina
- 20x Chillshroom
- X35 Stone Pebblit Trophy
Reward: Bonus Combo