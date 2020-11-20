Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Tips and Tricks

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity brings the player to a familiar new open world with countless activities. In this Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Tips list, we’ll be showing you how you can get the most out of your experience through the magical journey of Hyrule.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Tips

Hyrule provides the player with a rich new world set before the events of Breath of the Wild. You explore the entire sandbox utilizing a number of characters.

These different characters will always keep things diverse, and no activity goes stale.

Take your time to set your foot into the kingdom of Hyrule and get familiar with the landscape. There’s a lot to breathe in, so take the entire world in a minute at a time.

Combat

You’re able to fight off your foes using one of many champions (Link, Zelda, Impa and four Breath of the Wild Champions).

All of them follow the same fundamentals of regular and strong attacks. You can chain these two types of attacks to create combos.

Regular and Strong Attacks

Each character plays differently depending on their personality.

Albeit all of them have the same concept of regular and strong attacks; you’ll notice a slight difference between their playstyles as you execute their respective regular (X button) and strong attacks (Y button).

Special Attacks

The big difference, however, is the special attack for all of your characters. Special Attacks can be executed once you’ve built up enough power.

Each ally of yours features a different special attack. Depending on your situation and need, you might want to pick wisely.

Utilize your Characters

Unlike Breath of the Wild, you have control of various characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

You can press the + button to pause the game and bring up a screen displaying all your allies.

Instead of tackling an entire scene yourself, you can direct your friends to set markers so that they may go and clear the area ahead of you if needed.

While you and your allies are fighting in different locations, you can press Up or Down on the D-Pad to swap characters.

Map Exploration

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity boasts a large map that you might not be familiar with immediately.

We’ve created a legend to help you better familiarize yourself with all the icons present on the map.

Character Icons

There are icons that are exclusive to specific characters. If certain requirements are met for these specific vendors, the character in question will be able to learn new combat skills.

Crossed Swords

This marker shows that there is a main story mission that will progress you further down the game’s main path.

Single Sword

The Single Sword icon boasts challenges that will help you to enhance your skills and level up your characters.

Horse/Vase

This icon means that there is a potential merchant. Go here to unlock a shop to be able to buy and sell items.

Pots

Here, you can learn different recipes to cook for your party and make meals prior to demanding missions. You can also turn in your food items here.

Recruit Mipha Before Anyone Else

I think a helpful tip that I wish I had known would’ve been to recruit Mipha before anyone else.

The game’s chapter 2 asks you to recruit different characters to your party for your journey.

You may choose to recruit them in whatever order you like, but I would recommend you try to add Mipha first by heading to Zora’s Domain.

Why? You may ask. Well, she’s a support, and she can make sure you stay alive. This makes getting the other characters easier.

Relying on food or other consumables isn’t a viable option. Having Mipha by your side is a definite plus as it’ll keep you out of tight spots most of the time.

Complete Combat Challenges As Link

Combat Challenges are pretty useful to level your characters up, and you can choose to do them with any character you like. However, we would recommend that you use Link to complete these missions.

Link is the character you’ll be using most often in main missions, and he should be the one who gets to stay at the front.

If you make sure Link is at a higher level, you can use the Military Training Camp to match the level of your other characters with Link easily.