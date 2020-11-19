How to Get Real Team Kits in Football Manager 2021

Football Manager 2021 is a phenomenal football managing simulator, but the experience can be further enhanced! How, you ask? With the inclusion of Real team kits to boost your overall immersion. In this Football Manager 2021 guide, we’ll show you exactly how to add real team kits to the game.

Football Manager 2021 Real Team Kits

The process is similar to adding real faces or logos in the game and if you have done that before, it will not be a problem for you.

Real kits for Football Manager 21 are absent due to copyright and licensing issues.

But worry not! Dedicated people have made quality resources that you can get from their websites.

Some of those quality sites to get good quality custom packs for Football Manager are SortItOutSi, FMInside, TCMLogos.

How to add Real Kits in FM 21

Now that you have downloaded any of the real team kit pack, the next step is to install or import that pack into the game itself. It is a simple procedure which you can easily follow.

What you need to do first is, copy the file of the kit pack that you have downloaded and paste it into the folder Documents > Sports Interactive > Football Manager 2021. Next, you will have to create a new folder inside the Football Manager 2021 folder named as “Graphics.” Now unzip the kit pack that you have downloaded and copy all of its contents and paste them into the newly created folder named “Graphics.” Now you have to run the game. Go to the preference menu from the main menu and follow the settings as: Preferences > Advanced > Interface > Skin. Here you will see an option named as “use caching to decrease page landing times”, you have to tick off this option. Then tick on the option “reload skin when confirming changes in preferences”. Then all you have to do is wait and after some loading and reloading in the game you will see the changes yourself.

This is it, now you have all new, fresh real team kits in Football Manager 2021