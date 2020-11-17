Spider-Man: Miles Morales The Battle for Harlem Walkthrough

In this Spider-Man Miles Morales Battle for Harlem walkthrough, we’ll tell you how to complete the game’s final main mission step by step.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales The Battle for Harlem

This is the 16th main mission of the game and completing it will reward you with 6000 XP. At first, you’ll have to stop the war in Harlem and later defeat the Tinkerer boss.

Stop the War in Harlem

One of the first objectives would be stopping the war that has erupted in Harlem. But you have to get to the fight first.

Ganke will keep you updated with the conditions on the ground while you rush towards the fight. The weather will be bad, but you’ll still have respectable visibility.

Once you reach there, a cutscene would follow and after the cutscene, you’ll find yourself in the middle of a war.

Bad weather is not that big of a deal and you can still see the enemies. However, you can still press R3 to have a clear idea of where the enemies are.

Initially, the fight will proceed inside the park, but gradually you’ll have to make your way out onto the streets.

This is where the antagonists carrying a rocket launcher comes in. The best way to tackle this is to send the rocket right where it came from.

Once you’re out on the streets, there’ll be intersections. This means the enemies will be on to you from every possible direction. Also, they’ll attack you in groups.

Venom will be the best choice of attack in the streets.

While you slam the enemies to the ground, keep an eye on your combo meter and make sure it is filling up. Avoid taking any unnecessary damage.

One of the enemies that you need to be careful of is the ones that carry shields.

Hit them with the Venom attack once you’ve set their shield aside.

As you approach your apartment, you’ll have to take the fight to the rooftops because of the snipers.

There are four rooftops where the fight will take place, and they’ll be visible on your map.

As you near your apartment, the fighting will start getting more and more intense.

Once you’ve cleared the rooftops, there’ll be a few more enemies waiting for you on the ground.

Take care of them and a cutscene would follow.

Defeat the Tinkerer

This boss will appear towards the end of the mission. She’ll possess all kinds of weapons including gauntlets, a shield, and a sword.

She’ll be using these weapons against you in various moves.

All of the attacks are easy to dodge unless she is carrying a gauntlet. If she’s coming towards you at lightning speeds, you need to be very cautious.

If you dodge the move way too early, she’ll immediately attack you with another blow that you won’t be able to dodge.

Once you’ve successfully dodged the blow, hit her up with your Venom attack.

If you get a chance, try attacking her from back, you’ll save your Venom this way.

Moving on towards her long sword. And it indeed is a long sword, given that it will get to you anywhere in the room.

Therefore, if you see a purple glow be ready to make a jump and dodge her attacks. Immediately afterward, attack her with the Venom attack.

Venom would be the best choice of attack most of the time during the battle. She can counter your Camouflage with a couple of grenades.

She might attack you after the Venom attacks, so be ready to dodge her artillery.

When there’s some new activity in the reactor, the boss will have a new set of moves at her disposal.

With that being said, get ready to face a rocket launcher and better defense from her side.

You’re pretty well versed in dealing with rocket launchers; the real trouble begins when she blocks your attacks with a shield and attacking you with the sword later on.

If you’re not quick in dodging the rocket launcher attack, she’ll attack you with a shockwave attack as well.

So, it’s better to dodge it and then attack her to protect yourself from the shockwave.

Firstly, you can avoid the shield counter by not coming so hard at her.

If you can’t do that, then just try and dodge her sword attack. This will get her sword stuck, leaving an open ground for you to attack her.

Eventually, the fight will move to a lower level and you’ll see a couple of new moves from her side.

These include the sentry gun, mines, and tracking missiles. These Tracking missiles will track you to your grave.

The attacks will be more frequent; therefore, you’ll have to be quick in dodging them. Don’t let her take a break, and when you find a chance, attack her.

Make the best use of Venom Dash to be there for her when she needs you the most.

In the final phase of the fight, she’ll unleash the Death Wheels.

This means she’ll be sending saw blades towards you, and you might see a sword coming at you immediately after the attack.

Dodge both of these attacks and try getting her sword stuck in the floor to make her more vulnerable to attacks.

As she nears her death, she’ll switch between weapons more frequently.

Your tactic will remain the same. Dodge her attacks, build up your Venom meter, and attack.

Don’t attack her too much that she brings up her shield. This will only backfire on you.

Once the triangle indicator appears towards the end of the battle, finish her off. Afterward, disable the critical mass to proceed into a cutscene.

This marks the end of our Spider-Man Miles Morales The Battle for Harlem walkthrough.