In this Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Best Krig 6 Loadouts guide, we’ll cover all the best class setups that you can create for the Krig 6 in Blops Cold War.

Black Ops Cold War Best Krig 6 Loadouts

With its decently high damage and fire rate, coupled with its incredibly low recoil, the Krig 6 assault rifle has a lot of potential in Black Ops Cold War.

However, to capitalize on this potential, you need to pick the right loadout for the gun; otherwise, it won’t be nearly as good as it can be.

Below we’ve prepared a list of the best builds for the Krig 6, which will improve it in every aspect, making it easily one of the most dominant assault rifles in the game.

Supreme Stability Build

This build is mainly focused on further decreasing the recoil of the Krig-6, making it extremely stable.

This will allow you to mow down enemies without having to worry about counteracting the weapon’s spray pattern.

Attachments

Muzzle Brake 5.56

5 Takedown

Field Agent Grip

Quickdraw Handle

Wire Stock

Perks

Tactical Mask

Quartermaster

Ghost

Danger Close (Wildcard)

Loadout

Gallo SA12

Semtex

Stun Grenade

Field Mic

Balanced Loadout

This Krig-6 loadout is focused on balancing out the weapon, making it suitable for pretty much every playstyle.

The different perks and attachments selected for this loadout will increase the damage and fire rate of the Krig-6, while also making it more accurate with even less recoil.

Attachments

Microflex LED

Agency Suppressor

16” Paratrooper

40 Rnd Speed Mag

Warden Tight Grip

Perks

Engineer

Scavenger

Ghost

Danger Close (Wildcard)

Loadout

Hauer 77

Stimshot

C4

Field Mic

Powerhouse Loadout

This loadout will make your Krig-6 an absolute powerhouse, allowing it to pump out more damage than practically any gun in the game while also maintaining its low recoil.

Attachments

Microflex LED

Muzzle Brake 5.56

7” Ranger

Steady Aim Laser

Foregrip

40 Rnd Speed Mag

Dropshot Wrap

Tactical Stock

Perks

Flak Jacket

Scavenger

Gung-Ho

Gunfighter (Wild Card)

Loadout

Diamati

Stimshot

Semtex

Field Mic

Ultra Instinct Class Setup

The attachments used for this class setup will make your reaction times much better with the Krig-6 by greatly decreasing its ADS time and increasing movement speed.

If your aim is on point, you’ll be able to win every duel you get into with this class setup.

Attachments

15” CMV Mil-Spec

Agency Suppressor

Infiltrator Grip

Wire Stock

Jungle-Styled Mag

Perks

Flak Jacket

Scavenger

Ghost

Gunfighter (Wild Card)

Loadout