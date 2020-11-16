In this Demon’s Souls Remake Best Weapons guide, we will inform you of the different classes of weapons and the Best weapons you can use in Demon’s Souls Remake.

The Soulsbourne series is known for the amazing variety of weapons players can wield to try and face the impossible odds the games throw at them. Demon’s Souls Remake is no exception.

Demon’s Souls Remake Best Weapons

As you all know, Demon’s Souls Remake is (mostly) a Melee oriented game, with different weapons that you can use.

Each weapon has a basic stat level, with means you must have these stats upgraded to a certain level before you can wield that weapon properly.

Weapons scale with different stats that you would need to put your souls into to make your character stronger.

At a time, you can wield two main weapons in your right hand and two off-hand weapons in your left hand.

The main attack weapon is mostly equipped in the right hand, whereas shields or ranged weapons such as bows and talismans are equipped in the left hand.

The following are the different classes of weapons you can find in the game. We will not be counting Boss Weapons as they have a list of their own.

Daggers

Daggers are small and fast weapons. They have high attack speed but have low stagger potential.

Dagger

Parrying Dagger

Secret Dagger

Baby’s Nail

The Secret Dagger is the best basic dagger in the game.

Straight Swords

Balanced weapons for slashing and thrusting. Both attack speed and stagger are balanced, but nothing special.

Broad Sword

Broken Sword

Long Sword

Knight Sword

Kris Blade

Penetrating Sword

Rune Sword

Short Sword

The Knight Sword is the best Straight Sword in general due to its outstanding high base damage. In special cases for DEX players, the Broad Sword may turn out better than the Knight Sword.

Large Sword

These large swords sacrifice attack speed in exchange for high damage. They have decent stagger potential against most of the enemies. Their increased length also provides better range.

Bastard Sword

Claymore

Demonbrandt

Flamberge

Large Sword of Moonlight

Soulbrandt

Storm Ruler

The best of these is the Flamberge, due to the natural bleed perk it provides, making it highly devastating.

Very Large Swords

These great swords cost players both mobility and attack speed but are worth it. Greatswords feature massive damage and great stagger potential even against larger and stronger enemies.

Dragon Bone Smasher

Great Sword

The best option in these two is the Dragon Bone Smasher. The sword will stun the enemies allowing you to keep your barrage or get away if you have low stamina.

Curved Swords

These swords are similar to Straight Swords but offer better mobility and attack speed than Straight Swords. However, they have lower range than straight swords. Curved Swords are best known for their great combos.

Blind

Falchion

Kilij

Scimitar

Shotel

In terms of speed, range, combo styles, raw damage or looks, the best curved Sword is undoubtedly the Kilij, followed by Falchion.

Katanas

Straight Swords capable of Slashing and thrusting, best used with DEX builds. They have good speed and can be used effectively even against crowds. Most of the Katanas also inflict bleed damage on the enemies.

Hiltless

Magic Sword “Makoto”

Uchigatana

Uchigatana deals good damage that scales with your DEX stat, without the annoying HP drops the other katanas give.

Thrusting Swords

These swords are specially for piercing attacks and are best used to counter an enemy’s attack or as a follow-up.

Epee Rapier

Estoc

Geri’s Stiletto

Mail Breaker

Rapier

Spiral Rapier

Thrusting Swords are all close to each other, with no major merit or demerit. In our opinion, the best one is the Mail Breaker, as it can be found easily in the game and can be used with your shield up.

Axes

Axes have a short-range but provide a wide arc of attack. Axes have good damage and stagger but are generally slower than swords.

Battle Axe

Guillotine Axe

Without a doubt, Battle Axe is the best because of its durability, base damage and because its swing can easily hit multiple targets at once.

Large Axe

These are much bigger than a common axe and deal much higher damage but leave the player open after each swing.

Crescent Axe

Great Axe

As you progress through the levels, your axe of choice should be the Great Axe, as it scales the best with stat upgrade and has a sideways slash.

Hammers

Best used against armored enemies, hammers deliver strong attacks but reduce the mobility of the player.

Club

Mace

Morning Star

Pickaxe

War Pick

All of the Hammers do their best and are great options for one looking to use them.

Large Hammers

Larger and stronger hammers with stronger blows than a 1 handed hammer, but reduce mobility to an even greater extent. Highly recommended when fighting armored enemies.

Bramd

Great Club

Great Club proves itself to be the better of two choices, as it is much more mobile and easier to use than its counterpart, even though the Bramd deals higher damage.

Fist Weapons

Equipped directly on fists, these weapons have almost no range but are extremely fast and highest attack speed of any other class. Fist weapons provide fast and rapid attacks that will execute enemies at close range.

Claws

Hands of God

Iron Knuckles

The best choice for fist weapons is the Claw. Claws have B stat bonuses but scale with almost every basic stat, making them much more viable, not to mention they look cool too.

Spears

Spears provide every benefit a player could ask for, heavy damage, good range and good mobility. The only downside is that spears can be easily parried.

Istarelle

Short Spear

Winged Spear

Winged Spear is the best choice when upgraded at the blacksmith.

Pole Axes

They can deal high damage to multiple targets from mid to long-range. They can execute sweeping and thrusting attacks.

Halberd

Mirdan Hammer

Phosphorescent Pole

War Scythe

Reaper Scythe

Mirdan Hammers is the best Pole Axe in both PvE and PvP.

Bows and Crossbow

Both are ranged weapons, with bows featuring longer range with aimed shots, whereas Crossbows deal higher damage, but you cannot aim using them.

Long Bow

Compound Long Bow

Short Bow

Compound Short Bow

White Bow

Gargoyle Crossbow

Heavy Crossbow

Light Crossbow

Overall, the best option is the Compound Long Bow as it has the longest range, the shots can be aimed and it reloads fast.

Catalysts

Catalysts are off hand weapons that allow you to use and increase the strength of Magic Spells. These are only used by Spell Casters and not for everyone.

Silver catalyst

Wooden Catalyst

Wooden Catalyst is, overall, the best one. Mainly because of the fact that it has no negative effect on MP and has the most power for one that has no negative effect on MP.

Talisman

These, like Catalysts, allow players to cast Miracles. These are used by Miracle casters and not by everyone.

Talisman of Beast

Talisman of God

Talisman of God offers the highest Miracle boost in the game, making it the best option for Faith builds.

Talisman of Beast is a better option for players who use both Magic and Miracles, as it can be used to cast both.

Best Weapons in Demon’s Souls Remake

Even though some weapons standout in their respective class, doesn’t mean they are the best in the game. The best weapons are determined by their attack speed, damage, stagger, viability and overall usefulness. Keeping this in mind, the following are the best weapons in the game, generally speaking: