Our Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Best AK47 Loadouts guide will cover all of the best class setups and build combinations you can currently use in COD BLOPS Cold War.
The AK47 has always been one of the most used weapons in any CoD games and it is no different in Blops Cold War.
And it does require more skill to control its jumpy recoil but that pays off with extra damage.
In this guide, we will cover some of the best attachments and class setups you can use with the AK47 in Black Ops Cold War.
Each build we recommend will be suited for different scenarios to cater to different playstyles.
We will mostly be using the GUNFIGHTER Wildcard as that allows you to use all 8 attachments on your weapon.
Up-close & Personal Build
This AK47 loadout will be suited for players who are very aggressive and are always pushing the objective to initiate the gunfight.
Every attachment focuses on increasing the speed of AK47’s ADS time.
Attachments
- Millstop Reflex
- Muzzle Break 7.62
- 5” ULTRALIGHT
- GRU 5mw Laser
- Infiltrator Grip
- 40 RND Speed Mag
- GRU Elastic WRAP
- WIRE Stock
Loadout
- 1911 – SECONDARY
- STIMSHOT
- C4
- Proximity Mine
Perks
- Tactical Mask
- Scavenger
- Ghost
- Gunfighter – WILDCARD
Ranged Escapades
This AK47 class setup has been selected to perform well on medium to long ranges so players can use it for larger map-based game modes.
The selected attachments focus on reducing recoil as much as possible to give you an edge.
Attachments
- Millstop Reflex
- Muzzle Break 7.62
- 2” Paratrooper
- Steady Aim Laser
- Field Agent Grip
- 40 RND Speed Mag
- Warden Tight Grip
- Wire Stock
Loadout
- 1911- SECONDARY
- Stun Grenade
- FRAG
- Proximity Mine
Perks
- Tactical Mask
- Scavenger
- Ghost
- Gunfighter – WILDCARD
All-Rounder Loadout
This All-Rounder AK47 class will use lesser attachments that will be suited for almost all kinds of combat scenarios.
We will also be using the ENGINEER Wildcard that allows us to spot enemy field mics and proximity mines.
Attachments
- Microflex LED
- Muzzle Brake
- 2” Extended
- Steady Aim Laser
- Foregrip
Loadouts
- Cigma 2 – Secondary
- STIMSHOT
- FRAG
- Field Mic
Perks
- Tactical Mask
- Scavenger
- Ghost
- Engineer – WILDCARD
The Cigma 2 can be used to effectively destroy enemy spy planes and reduce the amount of intel your foes get as you hunt them down.
These are the best AK47 Class Setups we recommend you in CoD Black Ops Cold War.