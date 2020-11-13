In this Spider-Man Miles Morales Underground Cache Locations Guide, we are going to help you find and collect all of the Underground Caches hidden across New York in Spider-Man Miles Morales.

Spider-Man Miles Morales Underground Cache Locations

There are a total of 35 underground caches hidden throughout New York.

Underground Cache’s are really important as collecting them provides you with Tech Parts, which you use for upgrading your suit, and to unlock mods.

Each district in New York has a few of these so we will take you through all of them in detail.

Tracking the Cache’s Location

Finding an underground cache is a very simple affair.

All you have to do is mark its location from the map beforehand and when you are in the area, simply scan you’ll get a small compass on your Hud which will point you to its location.

Some underground caches will be hidden behind soft/breakable walls or would require you to pull a lever or two.

Financial District Underground Caches

The Financial District has 4 Underground Caches.

Underground Cache#1

The first one is near the FDR Drive, near the harbor area. Follow the compass around the building and you should see the Cache in the corner of the little harbor.

Underground Cache#2

The second Cache is close to Brooklyn Bridge. To get this Cache, mark it, scan it and reach its location. You’ll reach a container with an underground symbol on it.

Open it and follow the tunnel until you reach the Cache’s location.

Underground Cache#3

The third Cache is on the roof of a building near Battery Park on West St. Go to the roof and break the box that has an underground symbol on it. The Cache is inside the box.

Underground Cache#4

The fourth Cache is on the rooftop of a building near Greenwich and Hubert Street. It is located below a staircase on the roof. You have to push a dumpster aside to collect the Cache.

Greenwich District

The Greenwich District has 3 Underground Caches.

Underground Cache#1

The first Cache is near W Houston St. Reach the location and enter the garage under the building. Break the boxes in your way and you should be able to see the Cache in a fenced area.

Underground Cache#2

The second Cache is located close to Washington Square Park. It’s in a gas station.

Head inside the garage of the gas station and web the gears to find the Cache.

Underground Cache#3

The third Cache is close to 4th Avenue. Go to the tall looking building’s roof and find a chain-link cage. Bust open the cage to acquire the Cache.

Chinatown Underground Caches

There are 3 Underground Caches in China town and one in a Roxxon lab.

Underground Cache#1

The first Cache is towards the bottom area of china town, inside a white tent near a brick building. Head into the tent to find the Cache.

Underground Cache#2

The second Cache in Chinatown is located in a multi-story parking garage. Go to the third level of the garage to find the Cache.

Underground Cache#3

The third Cache is located on the right side of Chinatown, on the roof of an H-shaped Building. This Cache is inside a box with an underground mark on it.

Midtown

There are 5 underground caches in Midtown including the one that you pick up during the story mission.

Underground Cache#1

The first one is on the balcony of a building overlooking the Empire State Building. The Cache is on the edge of the balcony.

Underground Cache#2

The second Cache is on the roof of a glass building. Look closely to find a thin area near the roof and that’s where the Cache is.

Underground Cache#3

The third Cache is also on a rooftop. This one is in the dead center of the roof, under a small tarp.

Underground Cache#4

The fourth Cache is near a construction scaffolding. Reach the area and look for a small platform that you can pull down to access the construction area. Once inside, turn left to find the Cache.

Underground Cache#5

This is the Cache you got in the story mission, so there is no way you can miss collecting this one.

Hell’s Kitchen Underground Caches

Hell’s Kitchen has 4 Underground Caches. 1 of them can be found inside a Roxxon lab.

Underground Cache#1

The first one is close to the river, next to the pier area. Look for a crane; the Cache is placed next to the crane.

Underground Cache#2

This Cache is inside a half-built room. You can access this room by climbing on a roof of the building that has a crane attached to it. There is a small room on the roof that leads to this Cache.

Underground Cache#3

This Cache is located at Fisk Tower. Head inside and look for a revolving door. The Cache is sitting right in front of the door.

Upper West Side

There are 3 underground caches in the Upper West Side area. One of these caches is inside an Underground Hideout.

Underground Cache#1

The first Cache is on the roof of a rectangular building. It’s very easy to locate. You can find it next to some plywood.

Underground Cache#2

This Cache is on top of a rather small building that has a white tent on the roof. The Cache is inside the roof.

Central Park

There are 2 Underground Caches in Central Park.

Underground Cache#1

The first one is in the middle of the park, near the fountain. Punch the cracked wall near the fountain to walk inside and collect the Cache.

Underground Cache#2

The second one is at the top edge of Central Park, inside a fort that is very easy to locate.

Upper East Side

There are 5 Underground Caches in the Upper East Side district. One of them is inside an underground hideout.

Underground Cache#1

Look for an old building towards the bottom of the Upper East Side district. The Cache is on the roof of this building.

Underground Cache#2

Go to the U-Shaped building on the left side of the district and look for some tarps. Once you reach the courtyard of this building, pull down the platform near the construction area. This Cache is sitting under the tarps.

Underground Cache#3

This Cache is located near a fountain in a courtyard. Simply break the plywood wall to walk inside and collect the Cache.

Underground Cache#4

For this one, you need to find a gas station and open its left side. You have to defeat a tank that will drive out. The quickest way to do that is to pull out its turret off the top. Now go inside and open the Cache.

Harlem Underground

Harlem Underground has 3 underground caches.

Underground Cache#1

The first one is in the dock area, behind some boxes near a bunch of shipping containers. Break the boxes to find the Cache.

Underground Cache#2

The second one is at a gas station in the upper section of Harlem and can be collected when you web up the gears inside the garage.

Underground Cache#3

The last one is in a construction zone and requires you to pull off a door to collect the Cache.

Roxxon Lab Underground Caches

3 Roxxon labs have Underground Caches in them.

South Lab

Upon scanning, you will see that the Cache is behind a red door. You have to charge up the generator and connect it to the pylon next to the door to collect this Cache.

East Lab

As soon as you land inside the lab, web-zip your way into the thin vent above the door to go inside and open the Cache.

West Lab

Once inside the lab, enter the second set of vents and keep going until you see a thin vent that leads to the combat area. Don’t use this vent. Instead, look below this vent to find a larger vent that opens in a room that has the Cache in it.

Underground Hideout Underground Caches

You can find 3 Underground Caches inside underground hideouts as well.

Greenwich

You have to go down to the base and pull down the platform in the corner to reach the Cache.

Upper East Side

Clear out the enemies and then break the plywood wall to go inside. Then move the dumpster aside to access the Cache.

Upper West Side

Inside the hideout, there is a room with a generator. That room has a breakable wall that you need to break to find the Cache.

These are all the known Underground cache locations but you should keep scanning even while doing story missions.

Who knows maybe you’ll stumble across more of these Spider-Man Miles Morales Underground Cache Locations.