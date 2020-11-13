Spider-Man: Miles Morales Time Capsule Locations Guide

In Spider-Man: Miles Morales, there are a total of 16 Time Capsules which are scattered around the city. You will find these capsules in the different regions of the city. In this guide, we’ll let you know all the locations of these time capsules in Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Time Capsule Locations

You will know exactly where these capsules are since they are visible on the map. Once you have collected all the Time Capsules you will get the Urban Explorers Trophy.

Time Capsule 1

This is a story related capsule which you will find after completing the “Reconnecting” story mission.

Financial District Region Time Capsules

Time Capsule 2

This Capsule can be founded under the fountain in the Financial District. To get this, you have to pull up the fountain and grab the capsule.

Time Capsule 3

This Capsule can be founded on the top of a building between the outlets of a chimney.

Chinatown Region

Time Capsule 4

This time capsule can be founded on a boat in the Chinatown region.

You can see the map above for the boat’s exact location.

Time Capsule 5

This time capsule is also located in the Chinatown region under a Bridge on a table.

You can see the map above for the exact location of the capsule.

Greenwich Region

Time Capsule 6

You will found this time capsule on a pole inside the sea in the Greenwich region.

Midtown Region Time Capsules

Time Capsule 7

This time capsule is located behind the train in the Midtown region. You have to pull the train and get the capsule from behind.

You can see the map above for the exact location of this Capsule.

Time Capsule 8

This Capsule is located in an under-construction building underneath an excavator. You have to grab this capsule silently because there are some cops as well.

Time Capsule 9

This capsule is also located in the Midtown region between the two electronic billboards on a building.

Hell’s Kitchen Region

Time Capsule 10

This Capsule is located inside a Broken hole on the side of a building in the Hell’s Kitchen region. You have to use your web to get this capsule.

Time Capsule 11

This capsule can be founded in the pipe filled with junk on the side of a building.

Use the web to take out the junk and grab the time capsule from inside.

Upper West Side Region

Time Capsule 12

This capsule is located under the rocks in the park. You have to crawl underneath the rock to grab this time capsule.

You can use the map above for the exact location.

Central Park Region

Time Capsule 13

This capsule is located in the building in central park region. You have to climb up the building to grab this capsule.

Upper East Side Region

Time Capsule 14

This Capsule is located in the upper east side region right in front of a statue.

Time Capsule 15

This capsule is also located on the upper east side between the trees in a planter.

Harlem Region

Time Capsule 16

This time capsule is located between the cars of a train. For this, you have to go to the location given on the map and wait for the train.

Get on the train and use your web to grab the last time capsule.