Spider-Man: Miles Morales Best Skills Guide

Three skill trees are available in Spider-Man: Miles Morales that can be invested in throughout the campaign. In this guide, we will tell you all about these skills and the best skills in Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Best Skills

You will be able to unlock all the skills as you progress further in the game and there are many new abilities available after finishing the game.

Camouflage Skills

Camouflage skills are the ones that make Miles very special. With these skills, you can go invisible, which will definitely benefit you throughout the game.

Concealed Presence

This skill requires you to reach Level 7 and will cost you 1 Skill Point. With this skill, your Camouflage Energy will refill 20% faster.

Measured Response

This skill also requires you to reach Level 7 and the cost is 1 Skill Point. With this skill, less Camouflaged energy will be consumed while attacking.

Unseen Strike

This skill requires you to reach Level 8 and the cost is 1 Skill Point.

While using this skill, when you beat an enemy with a venom attack, Camouflage energy will not be consumed in the last attack.

Never See It Coming

You can get this skill once you reach level 11 with 1 Skill Point. With this skill, while you are camouflaged, the Venom Punch will do extra damage.

Patient Spider

This skill can be used when you reach Level 12 with 1 Skill Point cost.

This skill will make you remain invisible for a longer duration of time.

Web Cocoon Bomb

You can get this skill once you reach Level 13 by using 1 Skill Point. You have to press and hold L1+R1 to bring down stealth cocooned enemies and web up nearby foes.

Blinding Light

This skill can be used when you Level 14 by Consuming 1 Skill Point.

You can Press L3+R3 while to trigger a blinding flash of light that will stun the nearby enemies while Camouflage.

Unseen Force

You can use this skill in a new game. With this skill, a bonus combo point is available for you per attack and the combo counter does not reset while Camouflage.

Venom Skills

The Venom Skills offers some great moves which help Miles in the fight with different enemies. Investing in these skills will help you a lot in progressing through the game.

Venom Slash

You can use this ability once you reach Level 3 by consuming 1 Skill Point. For this, you can Press L1+Square+X to perform a Venom Smash that will damage and stuns the nearby foes.

Venom Jump

To get this skill, you need to reach Level 3 and utilize 1 Skill Point.

When you press L1+X, the skill came into action and launches close by enemies into the air.

Synaptic Breakdown

For this skill, reach Level 4 first and use 1 Skill Point to perform this. This ability will increase the amount the time enemies are venom stunned.

Floodgate

For using this ability, you have to reach Level 5 and consume 1 Skill Point. The range of the Venom punch splash damages is increased with this skill.

Miles Smash!

You can use this ability once you reach Level 9 by consuming 1 Skill Point. With this skill, the area of effect for the Venom Smash is increased.

Venom Rocket

For using this skill, you have to reach Level 16 and use 1 Skill Point.

When using this skill of the Wall attacks causes Venom Stun on impact and it will happen once in 5 seconds.

Combat skills

Combat skills will greatly help Miles during combat. These skills generate extra Venom power and increase the damage done by venom attacks.

You can also pair them with some other venom skills for destructive fighting output.

Energy Syphon

For using this ability, you are required to reach Level 3 and the cost for using this is 1 Skill Point.

This will increase the amount in the venom bar by incrementing the Bio-Electric power generation by dodging and attacking.

Web Yank Opportunist

You are required to get to Level 4 and consume 1 Skill Point for using this skill.

After making an enemy fly by venom or Melee combo, hold the triangle button to perform the Venom Yank attack.

In For a Shock

For using this ability, you are required to reach Level 5 and the cost for using this skill is 1 Skill Point. The enemies will take 50% more damage since they are venom stunned.

Spread the Love

You are required to get to Level 6 and consume 1 Skill Point for this ability.

With this ability, the enemies will be knocked into other enemies and transfer venom stun.

Trained Technique

This skill unlocks at Level 8 and costs 1 Skill Point. This will reduce the second finisher combo requirement to 10

Gunslinger

This skill requires you to reach Level 10 and costs 1 Skill Point.

For this ability, you can hold a triangle to yank and attack with Bio-Electric Power Guns which will blast on impact.

Final Countdown

You are required to get to Level 15 and consume 1 Skill Point for that skill. With this skill, 40% of a Venom bar is generated with finishers.

Let’s Go!

This ability requires the New Game and costs 1 Skill Point. With this skill, a third finisher can be banked.

Challenge Skills

The challenge skills are the ones that don’t require skill points to unlock.

These skills can be unlocked by completing the different type of challenges like Stealth, Combat, and Traversal.

Spin Cycle

This is a Combat type skill that requires you to complete combat challenge 1.0.

With this skill, you can spin the enemy continuously while throwing the enemy by quickly pressing the triangle button.

Payback

This is a Combat type skill and requires you to complete Combat Challenge 1.0 and 2.0.

For an instant takedown press, the triangle button after a successful dodge form a pistol or rifle shot

Air Marshal

It is a Combat type skill and requires you to complete Combat Challenge 2.0 and 3.0. This skill generates more venom and attacks cause more damage.

Point Launch Boost

This a Traversal type skill that requires you to complete Traversal Challenge 1.0. For massively boosting point launch distance, press X on contact.

Quick Recovery

This is a Traversal type skill that requires you to complete Traversal Challenge 1.0 and 2.0.

With this skill, you can launch back into the air by pressing X after landing

Quick Zip

This is a Traversal type skill and requires you to complete Traversal Challenge 2.0 and 3.0. With this skill, you can Web Zip with X two times.

Silent Step

This is a Stealth type skill that requires you to complete Stealth Challenge 1.0. With this ability, you are difficult to find in stealth mode.

Scare Tactics

This is Stealth type skill and requires you to complete Stealth Challenge 1.0 and 2.0. With this ability, more venom is generated with Stealth.

Surprise Attack

This is a Stealth type skill and requires you to complete Stealth Challenge 2.0 and 3.0.

With this skill, nearby enemies are knocked back because Web-Strike takedown is upgraded.

Best Skills

The best skill for you depends upon how you play Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

But for the starters, we will recommend you unlock challenge skills like Quick Recovery, Quick Zip, and Point launch Boost

because these skills will help you move quickly across the map.

After those, you should go for Combat skills like Floodgate, venom Rocket, etc. Combat skills will help you a lot in the many combat encounters in the game.