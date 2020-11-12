How to Unlock All Suits in Spider-Man: Miles Morales

In this Spider-Man Miles Morales How to Unlock All Suits Guide, we will explain in detail how you can unlock all of the outfits in Spider-Man Miles Morales.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales Suits
Spider-man Miles Morales has some cool suits for you to unlock. And unlocking all of the suits in the game is probably more important to some of you than completing the main story.
Miles Morales has a total of 19 suits for you to unlock, and each one of them has a very distinct design.
Some suits require you to progress further in the story, while others might have a prerequisite side quest.
We will be listing out all of the Spidey-Swagger below, along with the conditions you need to meet to unlock them.
Sportswear Suit
This is the suit Miles has at the start of the game.
Great Responsibility Suit
This suit is unlocked after you complete the opening mission of the game.
Homemade Suit
Following requirements need to be fulfilled to unlock this suit
- This suit unlocks at Level 5
- You must have 8 Activity Tokens
- You need 1 Tech Part
- Suit Mod – Power Pitcher: This increases the damage of thrown objects.
TRACK Suit
Following requirements need to be fulfilled to unlock this suit
- This suit unlocks at Level 8
- You must have 10 Activity Tokens
- You need 1 Tech Part
- Visor Mod – Untrackable: This decreases damage from ranged attacks by 25%
Animated Suit
Following requirements need to be fulfilled to unlock this suit
- This suit unlocks at Level 7
- You must have 20 Activity Tokens
- You need 4 Tech Parts
- Mod – Stronger Webs: Enemies take more time to escape from webs.
Brooklyn Visions Academy Suit
Following requirements need to be fulfilled to unlock this suit
- This suit unlocks at Level 8
- You must have 12 Activity Tokens
- You need 1 Tech Part
- Visor Mod – Trick Master: Performing Air Tricks will give you additional Venom Power.
Crimson Cowl
Following requirements need to be fulfilled to unlock this suit
- This suit unlocks at Level 9
- You must have 14 Activity Tokens
- You need 2 Tech Parts
- Visor Mod – Ghost Strike: Web-strike takedowns are completely silent to the enemies when you are camouflaged.
STRIKE Suit
Following requirements need to be fulfilled to unlock this suit
- This suit unlocks at Level 10
- You must have 16 Activity Tokens
- You need 2 Tech Parts
- Visor Mod – Venom Overclock: With this mod, Venom’s Power regeneration increases when the player’s health is low.
The End Suit
Following requirements need to be fulfilled to unlock this suit
- This suit unlocks at Level 11
- You must have 16 Activity Tokens
- You need 2 Tech Parts
- Suit Mod – Steady Focus: Camouflage Drain rate is reduced when the player is stationary
Miles Morales 2099 Suit
Following requirements need to be fulfilled to unlock this suit
- This suit unlocks at Level 12
- You must have 14 Activity Tokens
- You need 3 Tech Parts
- Suit Mod – Venom Suppression Resistance: Roxxon Venom suppression length is reduced.
Into the Spider-Verse
Following requirements need to be fulfilled to unlock this suit
- This suit unlocks at Level 13
- You must have 18 Activity Tokens
- You need 4 Tech Parts
- Suit Mod – Vibe the Verse: This lets you experience the Spider-Verse as the character animations change and Spider-Man’s movements change as well.
Classic Suit
Following requirements need to be fulfilled to unlock this suit
- Complete mission ‘Time to Rally’ to Unlock
- Suit Mod – Zap Slap: This mod creates a very strong concussive force whenever any underground weapons are destroyed.
Uptown Pride Suit
Completing all of the FNSM app activities unlocks this suit.
Winter Suit
You have to complete the side mission “ We’ve got a lead” to unlock this suit. This side mission becomes available later in the story.
Miles Morales 2020 Suit
Completing all of the Spider – Training challenges as well as the final test is required to unlock this outfit.
Programmable Matter
Upon completing all 6 of the enemy bases, you will receive a new mission that will take you to a place where you can craft the Programmable Matter Suit.
Purple Reign
Find all 9 of the Sound Samples across New York to unlock a new side mission which takes you to a location that has this suit stored inside a locker.
Bodega Cat
Upon finishing the main campaign of the game, you unlock a side mission called “ Cat’s Pyjamas” which gives you this suit.
Spider-Training Suit
You can unlock this Spider – Training suit when you start New Game +.
- Unlocks in New Game +
- You must have 20 Activity Tokens
- You need 1 Tech Part
- Suit Mod – Power Transfer: If you turn off camouflage before the meter runs out, the remaining camouflage energy will transfer into Venom Energy.
We hope that this guide helps you unlock all of the stylish drips in Spider-Man Miles Morales.