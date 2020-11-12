How to Unlock All Suits in Spider-Man: Miles Morales

In this Spider-Man Miles Morales How to Unlock All Suits Guide, we will explain in detail how you can unlock all of the outfits in Spider-Man Miles Morales.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Suits

Spider-man Miles Morales has some cool suits for you to unlock. And unlocking all of the suits in the game is probably more important to some of you than completing the main story.

Miles Morales has a total of 19 suits for you to unlock, and each one of them has a very distinct design.

Some suits require you to progress further in the story, while others might have a prerequisite side quest.

We will be listing out all of the Spidey-Swagger below, along with the conditions you need to meet to unlock them.

Sportswear Suit

This is the suit Miles has at the start of the game.

Great Responsibility Suit

This suit is unlocked after you complete the opening mission of the game.

Homemade Suit

Following requirements need to be fulfilled to unlock this suit

This suit unlocks at Level 5

You must have 8 Activity Tokens

You need 1 Tech Part

Suit Mod – Power Pitcher: This increases the damage of thrown objects.

TRACK Suit

Following requirements need to be fulfilled to unlock this suit

This suit unlocks at Level 8

You must have 10 Activity Tokens

You need 1 Tech Part

Visor Mod – Untrackable: This decreases damage from ranged attacks by 25%

Animated Suit

Following requirements need to be fulfilled to unlock this suit

This suit unlocks at Level 7

You must have 20 Activity Tokens

You need 4 Tech Parts

Mod – Stronger Webs: Enemies take more time to escape from webs.

Brooklyn Visions Academy Suit

Following requirements need to be fulfilled to unlock this suit

This suit unlocks at Level 8

You must have 12 Activity Tokens

You need 1 Tech Part

Visor Mod – Trick Master: Performing Air Tricks will give you additional Venom Power.

Crimson Cowl

Following requirements need to be fulfilled to unlock this suit

This suit unlocks at Level 9

You must have 14 Activity Tokens

You need 2 Tech Parts

Visor Mod – Ghost Strike: Web-strike takedowns are completely silent to the enemies when you are camouflaged.

STRIKE Suit

Following requirements need to be fulfilled to unlock this suit

This suit unlocks at Level 10

You must have 16 Activity Tokens

You need 2 Tech Parts

Visor Mod – Venom Overclock: With this mod, Venom’s Power regeneration increases when the player’s health is low.

The End Suit

Following requirements need to be fulfilled to unlock this suit

This suit unlocks at Level 11

You must have 16 Activity Tokens

You need 2 Tech Parts

Suit Mod – Steady Focus: Camouflage Drain rate is reduced when the player is stationary

Miles Morales 2099 Suit

Following requirements need to be fulfilled to unlock this suit

This suit unlocks at Level 12

You must have 14 Activity Tokens

You need 3 Tech Parts

Suit Mod – Venom Suppression Resistance: Roxxon Venom suppression length is reduced.

Into the Spider-Verse

Following requirements need to be fulfilled to unlock this suit

This suit unlocks at Level 13

You must have 18 Activity Tokens

You need 4 Tech Parts

Suit Mod – Vibe the Verse: This lets you experience the Spider-Verse as the character animations change and Spider-Man’s movements change as well.

Classic Suit

Following requirements need to be fulfilled to unlock this suit

Complete mission ‘Time to Rally’ to Unlock

Suit Mod – Zap Slap: This mod creates a very strong concussive force whenever any underground weapons are destroyed.

Uptown Pride Suit

Completing all of the FNSM app activities unlocks this suit.

Winter Suit

You have to complete the side mission “ We’ve got a lead” to unlock this suit. This side mission becomes available later in the story.

Miles Morales 2020 Suit

Completing all of the Spider – Training challenges as well as the final test is required to unlock this outfit.

Programmable Matter

Upon completing all 6 of the enemy bases, you will receive a new mission that will take you to a place where you can craft the Programmable Matter Suit.

Purple Reign

Find all 9 of the Sound Samples across New York to unlock a new side mission which takes you to a location that has this suit stored inside a locker.

Bodega Cat

Upon finishing the main campaign of the game, you unlock a side mission called “ Cat’s Pyjamas” which gives you this suit.

Spider-Training Suit

You can unlock this Spider – Training suit when you start New Game +.

Unlocks in New Game +

You must have 20 Activity Tokens

You need 1 Tech Part

Suit Mod – Power Transfer: If you turn off camouflage before the meter runs out, the remaining camouflage energy will transfer into Venom Energy.

We hope that this guide helps you unlock all of the stylish drips in Spider-Man Miles Morales.