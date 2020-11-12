In this Spider-Man Miles Morales Sound Sample Locations Guide, we will help you find all of the Sound Samples scattered around the city in Spider-Man Miles Morales.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Sound Sample Locations

Miles Morales has a total of 10 Sound Samples to collect spread across New York City.

Each district has 1, and the very first one is linked with the main story, so you can’t miss it.

Collecting 9 of the 10 Sound Samples unlocks the Deep Cuts Trophy.

It is necessary to scan all of the Sound Samples from a fixed distance. We will be pointing out exactly where you need to stand to successfully scan each of the Sound Samples.

Sound Sample#1 Story

This first one is linked to the main story, so you cannot miss it. Sound Samples are introduced rather late in the game, and scanning the first one unlocks all the others.

All you have to do is Scan the red buoy in the water to the right. Doing so will mark all of the other sound Samples on the map.

Sound Sample#2 Harlem

In the Harlem district, go to the basketball court and sit on the fence that overlooks the court as well as the train station.

Now, scan the train station from this spot.

Sound Sample# 3 Upper East Side

Reach the search area and look for a water tower that has some icicles under it. Scan them to collect this Sound Sample.

Sound Sample#4 Central Park

Head over to Central Park and scan the pigeons. You will have to enable camouflage in order to get near them; otherwise they will fly away. If they fly away, simply exit the park and swing away, then come back for another attempt.

Sound Sample#5 Upper West Side

Head over to the Fire Station and scan the fire truck that is parked inside to collect this Sound Sample.

Sound Sample#6 Midtown

You have to scan the antenna from the side to collect this Sound Sample.

Sound Sample#7 Greenwich

You have to scan the clocktower exactly where the clock would be to collect this Sound Sample successfully.

Sound Sample#8 Chinatown

Reach the Chinese gate and scan the wind chimes to collect this Sound Sample.

Sound Sample#9 Financial District

You have to scan the Ferry on the right side to collect this Sound Sample. You should have unlocked the Deep Cuts Trophy at this point.

Sound Sample#10 Back at the Beginning (Side Mission)

A new side mission will unlock in Harlem as soon as you collect 9 of the 10 Sound Samples.

This is a very short and easy mission. Just head over to the mission location, go inside the hideout and open the locker to get the Purple Reign Suit Outfit.