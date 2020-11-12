In this Spider-Man Miles Morales Mods guide, we will tell you each and everything about the Visor and Suit mods, including the costs and pre-requisites of each Mod. Let’s get into it.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Mods

Mods are added functionalities for the Spider-Man suits. These Mods enhance the capabilities of the suits and also influence the character builds.

There are a total of 27 Mods in Spider-Man Miles Morales, out of which 14 are Suit Mods and 13 are Visor Mods.

Few of these mods are unlocked by unlocking suits, while the rest of them have to be purchased with in-game tokens

To unlock/buy some of these Mods, you have to meet some requirements beforehand. These requirements can be completing a side quest, player level or unlocking a specific suit, etc.

Suit Mods

Details about all 14 Suit Mods are mentioned below:

Venom Shield

Venom Shield lasts for 5 seconds and is triggered by spending a full Venom Bar for healing.

It can be used to block all damage and the Venom used in this stuns melee attackers.

Cost: 3 Tech Parts, 18 Activity Tokens

Pre-requisite: Level-21, New Game+

Stronger Webs

Stronger Webs increase the time taken by enemies to break out of webs.

Cost: N/A

Pre-requisite: Animated Suit

Vibe the Verse

Vibe the Verse is used to jump into Spider-verse and mimic the aesthetic of a different Earth with the attached suit.

Cost: N/A

Pre-requisite: Into the Spider-Verse Suit

Deep Pockets

Deep Pockets increase the ammo of all gadgets by 1.

Cost: 2 Tech Parts, 14 Activity Tokens

Pre-requisite: Level-10

Steady Focus

If you are not moving, Steady Focus will slow down the rate of Camouflage drain.

Cost: N/A

Pre-requisite: The End Suit

Power Pitcher

Power Pitcher increases the damage of all throwable objects.

Cost: N/A

Pre-requisite: Homemade Suit

Zap Slap

When Underground Weapons are shattered, Zap Slap creates a concussive force.

Cost: N/A

Pre-requisite: Classic Suit

Venom Suppression Resistance

Venom Suppression Resistance activates the camouflage to remove Roxxon Bolas and decreases Roxxon Venom Suppression length.

Cost: N/A

Pre-requisite: Miles Morales 2099 Suit

Unbreakable

Unbreakable is used to reduce the damage taken from melee attacks by 25%.

Cost: 3 Activity Tokens

Pre-requisite: N/A

Venom Momentum

The enemy will be stunned with a Venom Stun on the 6th hit of all combos.

Cost: 2 Tech Parts, 12 Activity Tokens

Pre-requisite: Level-10

Induction Mesh

Induction Mesh is used to reduce the damage taken from melee attacks by 25%.

Cost: 1 Tech Parts, 10 Activity Tokens

Pre-requisite: Level-5

Hidden Fury

Hidden Fury generates bonus Camouflage Time for every melee attack.

Cost: 2 Tech Parts, 10 Activity Tokens

Pre-requisite: Level-10

Untouchable

Untouchable increases the damage for 5 seconds for attacks followed by a perfect dodge.

Cost: 8 Activity Tokens

Pre-requisite: N/A

Power Transfer

Power Transfer makes the Camouflage turn off early so that the unused Camouflage energy can be converted into Venom Power.

Cost: N/A

Pre-requisite: Spider-Transfer Suit

Visor Mods

Details about all 13 Visor Mods are mentioned below:

Threat Sensors

Threat Sensors slows time temporarily after a perfect dodge.

Cost: 2 Tech Parts, 18 Activity Tokens

Pre-requisite: New Game+, Level-23

Reclaimer

Reclaimer reloads ammo of 1 gadget while performing a melee stealth takedown.

Cost: N/A

Pre-requisite: Purple Reign Suit

Ghost Strike

Your enemies won’t be able to hear Web-Strike Takedowns while camouflaged.

Cost: N/A

Pre-requisite: Crimson Cowl Suit

Bam! Pow! Wham!

Bam! Pow! Wham! is used to jump into Spider-verse and visualize the combat sound effects of a different Earth.

Cost: N/A

Pre-requisite: Into the Spider-Verse Suit

Venom Overlock

Venom Overlock increases the Venom Power Generation as your health decreases.

Cost: N/A

Pre-requisite: S.T.R.I.K.E Suit

Eyes on Target

Eyes on Target on a scan connects a line from an enemy to all other enemies that can see them at the moment.

Cost: 10 Activity Tokens

Pre-requisite: Level-10

Untrackable

Untrackable is used to reduce the damage taken from ranged attacks by 25%.

Cost: N/A

Pre-requisite: T.R.A.C.K Suit

Residual Venom

Energy left behind after a successful Venom attack becomes visible and can be absorbed on contact to generate more Venom Power.

Cost: 11 Activity Tokens

Pre-requisite: Level-10

Trick Master

Trick Master awards bonus Venom Power for performing Air Tricks.

Cost: N/A

Pre-requisite: Brooklyn Visions Academy Suit

Eyes in the Back of My Head

During Stealth encounters, Eyes in the Back of my Head activates Camouflage automatically just before detection.

Cost: 3 Tech Parts, 14 Activity Tokens

Pre-requisite: Level-10

Optic Triangulation

Optic Triangulation on scan marks enemies through walls and they will stay marked as long as you are in Stealth Mode.

Cost: 8 Activity Tokens

Pre-requisite: N/A

An Eye for Supplies

An Eye for Supplies increases the drop rate for gadget ammo.

Cost: 2 Tech Parts, 10 Activity Tokens

Pre-requisite: Level-5

Perfect Sight

Perfect Sight increases the window for perfect dodging.