In this Spider-Man Miles Morales Mods guide, we will tell you each and everything about the Visor and Suit mods, including the costs and pre-requisites of each Mod. Let’s get into it.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales Mods
Mods are added functionalities for the Spider-Man suits. These Mods enhance the capabilities of the suits and also influence the character builds.
There are a total of 27 Mods in Spider-Man Miles Morales, out of which 14 are Suit Mods and 13 are Visor Mods.
Few of these mods are unlocked by unlocking suits, while the rest of them have to be purchased with in-game tokens
To unlock/buy some of these Mods, you have to meet some requirements beforehand. These requirements can be completing a side quest, player level or unlocking a specific suit, etc.
Suit Mods
Details about all 14 Suit Mods are mentioned below:
Venom Shield
Venom Shield lasts for 5 seconds and is triggered by spending a full Venom Bar for healing.
It can be used to block all damage and the Venom used in this stuns melee attackers.
- Cost: 3 Tech Parts, 18 Activity Tokens
- Pre-requisite: Level-21, New Game+
Stronger Webs
Stronger Webs increase the time taken by enemies to break out of webs.
- Cost: N/A
- Pre-requisite: Animated Suit
Vibe the Verse
Vibe the Verse is used to jump into Spider-verse and mimic the aesthetic of a different Earth with the attached suit.
- Cost: N/A
- Pre-requisite: Into the Spider-Verse Suit
Deep Pockets
Deep Pockets increase the ammo of all gadgets by 1.
- Cost: 2 Tech Parts, 14 Activity Tokens
- Pre-requisite: Level-10
Steady Focus
If you are not moving, Steady Focus will slow down the rate of Camouflage drain.
- Cost: N/A
- Pre-requisite: The End Suit
Power Pitcher
Power Pitcher increases the damage of all throwable objects.
- Cost: N/A
- Pre-requisite: Homemade Suit
Zap Slap
When Underground Weapons are shattered, Zap Slap creates a concussive force.
- Cost: N/A
- Pre-requisite: Classic Suit
Venom Suppression Resistance
Venom Suppression Resistance activates the camouflage to remove Roxxon Bolas and decreases Roxxon Venom Suppression length.
- Cost: N/A
- Pre-requisite: Miles Morales 2099 Suit
Unbreakable
Unbreakable is used to reduce the damage taken from melee attacks by 25%.
- Cost: 3 Activity Tokens
- Pre-requisite: N/A
Venom Momentum
The enemy will be stunned with a Venom Stun on the 6th hit of all combos.
- Cost: 2 Tech Parts, 12 Activity Tokens
- Pre-requisite: Level-10
Induction Mesh
Induction Mesh is used to reduce the damage taken from melee attacks by 25%.
- Cost: 1 Tech Parts, 10 Activity Tokens
- Pre-requisite: Level-5
Hidden Fury
Hidden Fury generates bonus Camouflage Time for every melee attack.
- Cost: 2 Tech Parts, 10 Activity Tokens
- Pre-requisite: Level-10
Untouchable
Untouchable increases the damage for 5 seconds for attacks followed by a perfect dodge.
- Cost: 8 Activity Tokens
- Pre-requisite: N/A
Power Transfer
Power Transfer makes the Camouflage turn off early so that the unused Camouflage energy can be converted into Venom Power.
- Cost: N/A
- Pre-requisite: Spider-Transfer Suit
Visor Mods
Details about all 13 Visor Mods are mentioned below:
Threat Sensors
Threat Sensors slows time temporarily after a perfect dodge.
- Cost: 2 Tech Parts, 18 Activity Tokens
- Pre-requisite: New Game+, Level-23
Reclaimer
Reclaimer reloads ammo of 1 gadget while performing a melee stealth takedown.
- Cost: N/A
- Pre-requisite: Purple Reign Suit
Ghost Strike
Your enemies won’t be able to hear Web-Strike Takedowns while camouflaged.
- Cost: N/A
- Pre-requisite: Crimson Cowl Suit
Bam! Pow! Wham!
Bam! Pow! Wham! is used to jump into Spider-verse and visualize the combat sound effects of a different Earth.
- Cost: N/A
- Pre-requisite: Into the Spider-Verse Suit
Venom Overlock
Venom Overlock increases the Venom Power Generation as your health decreases.
- Cost: N/A
- Pre-requisite: S.T.R.I.K.E Suit
Eyes on Target
Eyes on Target on a scan connects a line from an enemy to all other enemies that can see them at the moment.
- Cost: 10 Activity Tokens
- Pre-requisite: Level-10
Untrackable
Untrackable is used to reduce the damage taken from ranged attacks by 25%.
- Cost: N/A
- Pre-requisite: T.R.A.C.K Suit
Residual Venom
Energy left behind after a successful Venom attack becomes visible and can be absorbed on contact to generate more Venom Power.
- Cost: 11 Activity Tokens
- Pre-requisite: Level-10
Trick Master
Trick Master awards bonus Venom Power for performing Air Tricks.
- Cost: N/A
- Pre-requisite: Brooklyn Visions Academy Suit
Eyes in the Back of My Head
During Stealth encounters, Eyes in the Back of my Head activates Camouflage automatically just before detection.
- Cost: 3 Tech Parts, 14 Activity Tokens
- Pre-requisite: Level-10
Optic Triangulation
Optic Triangulation on scan marks enemies through walls and they will stay marked as long as you are in Stealth Mode.
- Cost: 8 Activity Tokens
- Pre-requisite: N/A
An Eye for Supplies
An Eye for Supplies increases the drop rate for gadget ammo.
- Cost: 2 Tech Parts, 10 Activity Tokens
- Pre-requisite: Level-5
Perfect Sight
Perfect Sight increases the window for perfect dodging.
- Cost: 2 Tech Parts, 14 Activity Tokens
- Pre-requisite: Level-5