In our Demon’s Souls Remake Armor Spider Boss Guide, we’ll get you up to speed with everything that you need to know on how to defeat the Armor Spider Boss.

Demon’s Souls Remake Armor Spider Boss

Armor Spider is the boss in 2-1 (Stonefang Tunnel), and with a quite decent HP of 1732, this boss can make you work tooth and nail to beat it and obtain the Hard Demon’s Soul.

However, fret not, because our guide below details all of its attacks and the different strategies that you can opt to come out on top.

So, let’s begin!

Attacks

Depending on whether the player is in the tunnel or in her nest, Armor Spider has the ability to switch between ranged and melee attacks.

Below, you’ll find a complete list of all of its attacks.

The Armor Spider Boss performs a cross-leg sweep, in which it crosses its two front legs and sweeps them outwards.

The Spider raises her body and then come smacking down with both of its front legs.

Spider Boss unleashes a destructive inferno that covers up to half the tunnel.

The Spider directs a stream of web towards the player, which doesn’t even physically damage the player but also engulfs the sticky webs. As a result, your movement is heavily restricted, and you’re unable to roll.

A couple of web streams are unleashed by the Spider, covering half the tunnel in webs. If the player touches the web, he’ll get encased in it.

The Spider lets out a huge fireball from its mouth, inflicting hefty damage.

It may spit the aforementioned fireballs successively, 2 to 3 times. The middle one of these fireballs covers the greatest distance.

Strategy

Generally, due to the fire attacks being the most devastating of the Armor Spider’s attacks, you should consider equipping the items with high fire resistance, which includes, Blinded Cross Armor Set, Ring of Flame Resistance and Large Brushwood Shield, etc.

As far as countering its attacks is concerned, the first and foremost thing that you need to do is to equip the sticky white stuff enchantment to your weapon before you go through the fog door.

In order to avoid getting struck by the cross-leg sweep, roll towards the Spider to dodge it. You may also block it.

When you notice that the Spider is drawing up flames to unleash an inferno, you can either raise your shield or rush to the entrance in order to counter it.

To avoid the fireballs and the webs, you need to always keep your eye on the Spider and run to be able to dodge them.

If you’re not sure where to run, you can always use the small alcoves on the sides of the hall for cover.

These alcoves will provide you cover from every single one of the Spider’s attacks except perhaps the web streams.

There’s another spot in the hall where you can get such kind of cover; it’s to the left of the tunnel, after the lock-on range.

You may find some kind of message here of it being safe.

In case you can’t win against the Spider in close-ranged combat, try using the Thief’s Ring and the Cloak Spell.

Then, run to the entry fog.

The Spider won’t be able to detect you, and its attacks will cease.

Now, you can easily attack it with arrows until the spell runs out. Keep on hitting it until it’s dead.

For shooting arrows, you need a bow with a decent range. You should consider using Compound Long Bow with around 80+ arrows.

Also, equip the Crescent Falchion +1 to get the benefit of MP regen effect.

Hyper Mode Strategy

Alternatively, you can adopt the Hyper Mode with Clever Rat’s Ring and Morion Blade and a bow, preferably, the White Bow.

A combination of White Bow, Heavy Arrows, and 30 in both strength and dexterity will do wonders for you.

Once you’ve activated the Hyper Mode, get to either side of the hallway within the fog and fire an arrow.

Once the arrow connects, the Spider will try to get even by coming at you.

Whether it attacks you with fire or web, dodge it, fire a new arrow, and hide once again.

Keep on doing this until the Spider is dead.