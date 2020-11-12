In this Demon’s Souls Remake Crystal Lizards locations guide, we will list all the Crystal Lizard locations in Demon’s Soul Remake.

In Demon’s Souls Remake, Crystal Lizards are special enemies that drop rare upgrade stones when killed. The upgrade stones are required to upgrade equipment.

Demon’s Souls Remake Crystal Lizards Locations

Crystal Lizards are non-aggressive enemies meaning that they will not attack you themselves.

However, once you engage with them, you will have to kill them quickly; otherwise, they will escape and will not spawn again until you defeat that level’s boss.

The best way to kill them is to roll around them as they won’t be able to see you like this.

Below we have listed the different locations where Crystal Lizards can be found.

Boletarian Palace

This crystal lizard can be found in the left side field area near the starting Archstone.

In order to reach this area, you will need to start the game in Pure White or Pure Black tendency.

This crystal lizard will drop Shard of Hardstone, Large Hardstone Shard, Shard of Sharpstone, and Large Sharpstone Shard.

Phalanx Archstone

There are 2 crystal lizards in this location. One of them is on the second floor of the building before the Tower Knight Archstone.

It will drop Large Hardstone Shard, Chunk of Hardstone, Large Sharpstone Shard, and Chunk of Sharpstone.

The second one can be found in the prison cells where Biorr is detained. You will need ‘Iron Ring of Keys’ to enter the prison. This crystal lizard will drop Large Hardstone Shard and Chunk of Hardstone.

Tower Knight Archstone

To find this, pass the courtyard at the start of the level and head right near the stairs. It will be hiding between two columns.

The crystal lizard will drop Chunk of Hardstone, Pure Hardstone, Chunk of Sharpstone, and Pure Sharpstone.

Penetrator Archstone

This area has three Crystal Lizards. The first one can be found at the start of the area behind the dragon’s corpse, near the 3 Boletaria soldiers.

It will drop Chunk of Hardstone, Pure Hardstone, Chunk of Sharpstone, and Pure Sharpstone.

The next one will be in the right alleyway hiding behind some wooden planks. It will drop Chunk of Hardstone, Pure Hardstone, Chunk of Sharpstone, and Pure Sharpstone.

The last crystal lizard of this area is at the end of the walkway, where you faceoff the two Fat Ministers.

Stonefang Tunnel

There are two Crystal Lizards in this area. One is on the left side at the start of the level as you drop down from the Archstone.

It will drop Shard of Hardstone, Large Hardstone Shard, Shard of Sharpstone, and Large Sharpstone Shard.

The other one is next to a cart surrounded by several Lizard Men. It will drop Shard of Spiderstone, Chunk of Spiderstone, and Pure Spiderstone.

Armor Spider Archstone

There are 7 Crystal Lizards in this area. The first one is near the spawn area of the Archstone.

This Lizard will drop Large Hardstone Shard, Large Sharpstone Shard, Chunk of Sharpstone, Shard of Clearstone, and Chunk of Clearstone.

To find the next one, head to the right from the Archstone.

When the path ends, turn right and then keep moving until you reach scaffoldings. Go to the third platform and then head right and drop down the beam to reach a cave. You will find two Crystal Lizards here.

They will drop Large Hardstone Shard, Chunk of Hardstone, Shard of Sharpstone, Shard of Clearstone, and Chunk of Clearstone.

The next can be found by going left from the Archstone through the passage to find the Lizard hiding behind some debris.

It will drop Shard of Hardstone, Large Hardstone Shard, Chunk of Hardstone, Large Sharpstone Shard, Chunk of Sharpstone, Shard of Clearstone, and Chunk of Clearstone.

The next one can be found by going on the moving platform and then dropping down to the lower level.

There will be 2 crystal lizards here.

They will drop Large Hardstone Shard, Chunk of Hardstone, Large Sharpstone Shard, Chunk of Sharpstone, Shard of Clearstone, and Chunk of Clearstone.

The next Lizard will be on the path that leads to the Filthy Man. It is just after the 3 Rock Worms. It will drop Large Hardstone Shard, Chunk of Hardstone, Large Sharpstone Shard, Shard of Clearstone, and Chunk of Clearstone.

The next crystal lizards are near the exit of the lava area.

There will be 2 crystal lizards in the room behind the Large Bearbug. They will drop Large Hardstone Shard, Chunk of Hardstone, Large Sharpstone Shard, Chunk of Sharpstone, Shard of Clearstone and Chunk of Clearstone.

The last Crystal Lizard in the area can be found by the ladder near the 3 Rock Worms.

It will drop Large Hardstone Shard, Chunk of Hardstone, Large Sharpstone Shard, Chunk of Sharpstone and Shard of Clearstone.

Flamelurker Archstone

There are two Crystal Lizards in this area. The first one can be found in the left corridor before the room where you fight the Dragon God.

It will drop Chunk of Hardstone, Pure Hardstone, Chunk of Sharpstone and Pure Sharpstone.

The second one is present near the 2nd harpoon used during the Dragon Boss fight. It will drop Chunk of Clearstone and Pure Clearstone.

Tower of Latria

This Lizard is present in the hallway behind the Legion on the first floor. It will drop Shard of Moonlightstone and Chunk of Moonlightstone.

Fool’s Idol Archstone

This Crystal Lizard is present behind some Face Bugs. Take the stairs from the Swamp area to reach there. It will drop a Chunk of Moonlightstone and Pure Moonlightstone.

Maneater Archstone

This is present in the area where you fight the Old Monk boss. It will drop Chunk of Moonlightstone and Pure Moonlightstone.

Shrine of Storms

There are 2 crystal lizards in the area. To find the first one, drop down the tower walls where there is a corpse.

From there, take the path on the right to find the Lizard. It will drop Shard of Darkmoonstone and Chunk of Darkmoonstone.

The second one is on a ledge near the place where you meet Sparkly, the crow

Adjudicator Archstone

This Lizard is by a cliff near White Bow. It will drop Chunk of Darkmoonstone and Pure Darkmoonstone.

Old Hero Archstone

There are two crystal lizards in the same area here. In the cemetery, one is near a grave while the other one can be found hiding in the grass.

Both drop Chunk of Darkmoonstone and Pure Darkmoonstone.

Valley of Defilement

This Lizard is present next to the Rat’s Nest, which is across the bridge in the area. It will drop Shard of Faintstone and Chunk of Faintstone.

Leechmonger Archstone

While coming from the Archstone on the cliff path, there will be a gap, and the Lizard be on the other side. Go around to reach the other side to kill it.

Dirty Colossus Archstone

On your way to the boss fight, the crystal lizard will to the right of the entrance behind a fence. It will drop Chunk of Faintstone and Pure Faintstone.