In this Yakuza: Like a Dragon Kappa Statue Locations guide, we will help you with the Kappa Statue Search quest by listing all the locations in Yakuza Like a Dragon.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Kappa Statue Locations

The Kappa Statue Search Quest is a side quest in which you have to take pictures of the 10 Kappa statues available in Yakuza Like a Dragon.

You can attempt this quest from the start of the game. All you have to do is take a picture of each statue with your smartphone.

A button prompt will appear when you point the camera at the kappa. Completing it will give you 2 million yen as a reward.

Statue 1

You will find this in Kamiuchi Station, behind the Batting Center Mirai in the northeast.

Statue 2

You will find this on the path that goes to the Liumang Gang base, on the east wall side.

Statue 3

This can be founded in Korea Town, simply go to the 2nd floor of Geomijul base and look on the south side.

Statue 4

You will find this inside the elevator in Kamiuchi Station near the intersection.

Statue 5

This statue can be found in the Red-light district. You will find it northeast of the parking lot behind the fence on the top of the stairs.

Statue 6

This statue is located in Hamakita Park inside the white truck with flags of different colors.

Statue 7

You will find this statue by the riverside southwest of the Survival Can mini-game.

Statue 8

You will find this statue behind the glass window under a green awning in the south of hamako’s shop.

Statue 9

You will find this statue in Snack Street. Go to the 2nd floor of the Bar Survivor and search the closet to find this statue.

Statue 10

This statue can be found in Chinatown. For this, you have to Search up north side right across Chinatown Yukodo.