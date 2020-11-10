PS5 To Support 1440p Based On Demand

It was only a few days ago when PlayStation 5 was revealed to have no native support for 1440p resolution. The next-generation console is limited to either 1080p or 4K which makes it pointless to run PS5 through a 1440p display.

Speaking with AV Watch in a recent Japanese interview, Hideaki Nishino, senior vice president of global product strategy and management, noted that the absence of 1440p support is not a “technical problem at all” on PS5.

He further added that Sony Interactive Entertainment will continue to monitor market trends down the road and should there be a large enough demand, PS5 will be updated to support native 1440p output.

PS5 supports 1080p and 4K as already mentioned. That means a 1440p (or 2K) monitor will display graphics which are either upscaled from 1080p to 1440p or downscaled from 4K to 1440p.

PC players were particularly hoping PS5 to have native 1440p support because they either already own a 1440p monitor or plan to purchase a new one. Either way has no use due to there being no native support. The good news though being that Sony plans to enable the resolution in the future.

Xbox Series X as well as the cheaper Xbox Series S are both confirmed to natively support 1440p output. That is something consumers should be aware of if they are basing their console purchase on resolutions, which makes Xbox Series S in particular a pretty attractive purchase.

Elsewhere in the interview, Nishino teased that he would personally “like to expect PS5 to have a VR experience [that is] suitable for PS5.” The existing PSVR was designed for PS4, meaning that it will never be able to make full use of the improved hardware of PS5. PSVR 2 will do that, at least once the next-generation virtual reality headset is unveiled.