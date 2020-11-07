This guide covers all the detailed information you need to know on transferring your PS4 Data to the PS5. From redownloading your PS4 games to using a USB to transfer your files, we have given it all in this guide.

With the introduction of a new PlayStation console, players are eager to see how their most played games would look like on the PS5 as the graphics and the visuals are much improved as compared to the previous version.

How to transfer data from PS4 to PS5

There are many ways to transfer saved games such as the Data transfer method, using this method will allow you to access then transfer all the saved games.

The Data transfer method for transferring data from PS4 to PS5 is via Wi-Fi connection, as it provides a link between the PS4 console with the PS5 through an Ethernet cable which will help your transfer process become even faster.

Simply log in to both PS4 and PS5 with the same account (updating PS4’s firmware is required), in the end making sure that you’re successfully connected to the same network.

This is the easiest method but it also takes a lot of time since you’re going to be downloading every game you have on the PS4, again!

So, sit back, relax and wait till all the games have been redownloaded safely on your PS5.

Also, there’s an easy way you can install games on the PS5.

Simply insert the disc into your PS5 and an on-screen prompt pops up, here you can download/Install your desired games.

If you’re a player who used the PlayStation Store to install games on the PS4, then you’re in luck since you can download them on the PS5 through the download’s library.

For the downloaded files, you can use PlayStation Plus cloud storage service or even use a USB drive.

This option requires you to have an active PlayStation Plus subscription and have uploaded all the saved games.

Therefore, if you don’t have access to your Cloud Storage, there’s another way you can transfer your Data into the PS5.

The highly recommended method; which is the alternate method, is to use an external drive for PS4 games.

The alternate method requires an external storage such as a hard drive or a memory stick which will be connected through a USB.

Go to the Setting, select Application Saved Data Management then head over to the Saved Data in System Storage to Copy to USB Storage Device.

Here you can pick the games you want to transfer just keep in mind to update your PS4 to the most recent version and remove the USB after the data is copied.

Insert the USB into the PS5, and manually copy all the data to the PS5 local storage.

Open Settings, select Saved Data and Game/App Settings > Saved Data (PS4), here you must select the USB Drive option then Copy to Console Storage.

Once the process is complete, you can freely play all of your PS4 games on your new console.